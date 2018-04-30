The Question

Expectations for Chad Morris’ first season at Arkansas range wildly depending where you look. The Razorbacks’ over/under win total in Vegas is set at 5.5 and ESPN’s Football Power Index projects them to win 5.9 games.

As you can imagine, the fan base is pretty split. There are the eternal optimists who believe Morris should win at least eight games and possibly reach double digits. Then there are the pessimists who think it’d be a miracle if Arkansas reaches five wins, but are expecting three or four.

This got HawgBeat to thinking – What are reasonable expectations for a first-year head coach? How have other teams done with a new coach? How common is it for teams to gain bowl eligibility with a first-year coach inheriting a losing team?

The answers to those questions will go a long way in determining what Arkansas fans should expect in Year 1 of the Morris era.

The Data Set

In order to find those answers, HawgBeat examined every first-year coach over the last 20 seasons, from 1998-2017.

We threw out interim coaches who were at a school for only one year, like John L. Smith at Arkansas in 2012, but kept those who eventually got the full-time job, like Matt Luke at Ole Miss in 2017.

For coaches who took over during a season as an interim and then were kept for the following year, we considered their first full season for the study. This came into play with Ed Orgeron at LSU, as he coached the final eight games of 2016 before getting the full-time job last year. In his case, he was a “first-year coach” at LSU in 2017.

Using those parameters, we came up with a list of 391 first-year coaches at FBS schools over the last 20 seasons. They were split into two categories: Those at BCS/Power Five schools and those at non-BCS/Group of Five schools.

Programs in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12 and old Big East, plus Notre Dame, went in that first category. The American was considered a BCS conference for one season before the current playoff format, so coaches hired by those schools in 2013 also went in that group. All other schools went in the latter category.

It was nearly a 50/50 split, with 193 first-year coaches at Power Five programs over that span and 198 first-year coaches at Group of Five programs.

With that list in hand, we examined their records in Year 1 and Year 2, as well as the school’s record the year before their arrival. For the purpose of this study, we considered a six-win season as “bowl eligible,” regardless of whether the team actually made a bowl game or were ineligible because of NCAA violations.

The Results

After pouring over those statistics, HawgBeat found that new coaches are almost exactly as likely to improve a school’s record in Year 1 as they are to have a worse record.

Of the 391 coaches, there were 40 – or 10.2 percent – who had the exact same record as the previous coach did in his final season. The remaining 351 coaches were basically split evenly, with 176 posting a better record and 175 posting a worse record. That’s a 50.1/49.9 split.

As you’d expect, Year 2 is when more coaches start to make improvements. Excluding the 31 who spent only one year at a school or whose first season was 2017, the percentage of coaches who posted the exact same record in Year 2 as Year 1 remained virtually the same, at 10.3 percent.

Instead of the remaining 323 coaches being split evenly, a majority of them – 61.3 percent – actually improved on their record from Year 1, with the other 38.7 percent taking a step back in Year 2.

However, those statistics don’t tell the whole story. While a coach taking over a winless program and winning one game in his first season is technically an improvement, it likely isn’t something that would inspire a fan base.

Likewise, if Morris leads Arkansas to a 5-7 record in 2018, there won’t be too much for fans to hang their hats on even though it is a step up from last year’s 4-8 mark. Reaching a bowl game – which requires six wins – would be something tangible for fans to hang on to heading into the 2019 season.

First-year coaches at Power Five schools have hit the six-win mark 56 percent of the time over the last 20 years, with the overall FBS coming in at 47.8 percent. Once again, that seems to indicate a 50/50 shot of making a bowl game in Year 1, but diving further into those odds reveals Morris has much longer odds.

FBS coaches inheriting a program that failed to reach bowl eligibility the year before have won six games only 31.2 percent of the time, compared to 68.8 percent for those who take over a program that was bowl eligible.

The numbers are a little better when looking only at Power Five schools, as 37.4 percent of first-year coaches have turned a losing program into a winning program in just one year. Coaches inheriting a winning Power Five program have reached bowl eligibility at a rate of 72.5 percent.

Other Tidbits

Over the last two decades, there have been 68 instances of first-year coaches taking over a sub-.500 program and reaching bowl eligibility in Year 1. Only eight coaches have done it twice and two of the names will likely surprise Arkansas fans: Houston Nutt and John L. Smith.

The Razorbacks were 4-7 in the final year of the Danny Ford era and then went 9-3 in 1998 – Nutt’s first season – finishing a Clint Stoerner fumble and Todd Latourette suspension shy of winning the SEC West and possibly more. At his next stop, Nutt led Ole Miss to back-to-back Cotton Bowls after the Rebels went 3-9 in 2007. Smith’s turnarounds were at Louisville in 1998 (1-10 to 7-5) and Michigan State in 2003 (4-8 to 8-5).

The other six coaches to do it are Mark Dantonio (Cincinnati in 2004, Michigan State in 2007), Dennis Franchione (TCU in 1998, Alabama in 2001), Hugh Freeze (Arkansas State in 2011, Ole Miss in 2012), Lane Kiffin (Tennessee in 2009, FAU in 2017), Urban Meyer (Bowling Green in 2001, Utah in 2003) and Jeff Tedford (Cal in 2002, Fresno State in 2017).

It is also important to note that success – or failure – in Year 1 is not always an indicator for the future.

A prime example of that is Gene Chizik at Auburn. The Tigers went 5-7 the year before his arrival and he improved their record to 8-5 in Year 1 and then to 14-0 in Year 2, when they won a national championship led by Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton. Two years later, he was fired after a 3-9 season in which Auburn went 0-8 in SEC play.

Likewise, Mike Gundy and Pat Fitzgerald inherited bowl teams and posted losing records in their first year before creating very successful programs at Oklahoma State and Northwestern, respectively.