What to expect in Arkansas' open practice Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has dealt with a little bit of everything the last several years when it comes to its annual spring game.

This year was no different, as the Razorbacks had to scrap their original plans and instead open up one of their 15 practices rather than host a traditional Red-White game. That is set for 11 a.m. CT Saturday inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium and will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

After battling weather and a pandemic, though, the reason for change this year is because of one of country music’s biggest stars.

“We did have the spring game set for the 23rd,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “And then there’s an ol’ boy called Garth Brooks who decided to have a concert on the 23rd.”

Brooks, who has won numerous awards during his illustrious career, will put on the first concert inside Arkansas’ football stadium since Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performed as part of the 2008 Walmart Shareholders Meeting.

It’s certainly a unique reason to adjust the annual spring game, but far from the first since 2017.

Five years ago, thunderstorms and flooding forced the Razorbacks to cancel their Red-White Game and shift to an indoor practice. It was broadcast on the SEC Network and marred by Rawleigh Williams III’s career-ending injury.

The following season, the Chad Morris era debuted inside War Memorial Stadium because of construction at Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Arkansas was greeted by frigid temperatures, snow and sleet.

Pittman had to wait a year for his first Red-White game because COVID-19 wiped out all 15 of the Razorbacks’ spring practices, including the annual scrimmage.

After a normal Red-White game last season, Arkansas will hold a quasi-scrimmage Saturday.

“That was planned as a scrimmage anyway, so we’re going to scrimmage on the 16th,” Pittman said a few weeks ago. “We didn’t change anything in all honestly, except we just decided to open up the 16th to the public. I think they’ll get a lot more out of it.”

Pittman doesn’t seem to be too upset about it, as he said spring games are typically just “a little bit of show, a little bit of showing.”

Instead of putting on a show, the Razorbacks will go through a typical practice while sticking to somewhat of a scrimmage format.

The event will start with the first-team offense and second-team defense — and vice versa — squaring off, followed by the third-team units. Pittman said some second-teamers could filter in with the first and third units, as well.

There will also be a “good-on-good” segment of the practice, in which the first-team offense and defense face each other, as do the second-team offense and defense and third-team offense and defense.

Arkansas’ players are treating it no different than the other 14 practices this spring.

“We’re still stepping out there on the grass and we’re still trying to compete and get better every day, no matter if it’s a scrimmage or a practice or a walk-through,” wide receiver Warren Thompson said. “We have to be locked in and ready to go every day.”

While it will mostly be a scrimmage format, Pittman did say they’ll do a high- and low-red zone period and two-minute drill, with some special teams periods — for punt and kickoff — mixed in.

An important tidbit Pittman also revealed was that the first- and second-team units will only “thud,” while the young players and third-team units are set to do the only full tackling of the day. Because of that, official statistics will not be tracked by the UA.

“I know with us not going live-live, the scrimmage will be somewhat subjective,” Pittman said. “I just think that we have a veteran team, we’ve thudded better this year than we have the previous years we’ve been here, and we did tackle to the ground in last scrimmage.”

Having an older team has actually led to the Razorbacks cutting down on a lot of their live tackling this spring. Most of that has come in drill work and defensive coordinator Barry Odom said he is confident they’ve done enough to be a sound tackling team.

“We're trying to do a lot of to-the-ground tackling in our individual drills,” Odom said. “There are ways to teach tackling that you don’t have to go completely to the ground, so we’re smart with that.”

Even without full live tackling, Saturday will give Arkansas’ players a chance to play in front of a home crowd for the first time since beating Missouri 34-17 on Nov. 26 for their eighth win of 2021.

That won’t be the case next week, when the Razorbacks conclude spring ball with practices Tuesday and Thursday and a scrimmage for the young players on April 23.

“We take it one step at a time, but more importantly we're really excited to show the fans what we've been working on all spring,” linebacker Chris Paul Jr. said. “Show them how hard we've been working all spring and what a season they're going to be looking forward to.”