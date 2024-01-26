Despite sitting with a 10-9 (1-5 SEC) overall record, Arkansas will welcome ESPN's College GameDay inside Bud Walton Arena this Saturday for a matchup against head coach John Calipari and the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 4-2 SEC).

College GameDay is live at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. The show – previewing all the day’s action and discussing the biggest storylines in college basketball – will be hosted from Fayetteville for the first time.

The show is hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter, Jay Williams and reporter Christine Williamson. Bilas will join Dan Shulman and reporter Jess Sims on the game call.

Free, public parking is available for fans in lot 56 at the corner of MLK and Razorback Road and must be vacated by 2:00 p.m. CT unless you have a lot 56 pass for the game.

Public gates open at 9:00 a.m. CT and fans can enter through the west side of Bud Walton Arena. Seating will be available on the north side of the arena behind the scorers table and team benches.

Students can begin entering through the normal student entrance on the east side of the arena at 8:30 a.m. CT. Student seating will be available on the north side of the arena, not in the traditional student section.

Arkansas' matchup with Kentucky is slated for a 5:00 p.m. CT tip with gates for fans and students opening at 3:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.