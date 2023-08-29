Western Carolina head coach Kerwin Bell is heading into his third season with the Catamounts after leading them to a 4-7 and 6-5 record in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Bell was once an SEC football player for the Florida Gators, who he walked on with and eventually became the starting quarterback for a 9-1-1 team in 1985. He ended his collegiate career with an SEC Player of the Year honor, an honorable mention All-American honor and a First Team All-SEC selection. The former quarterback has translated his offensive game well into his head coaching role, as he led the Catamounts to the No. 6 overall offense in the FCS ranks last season. In their lone game against a Power 5 opponent in 2022, Western Carolina lost 35-17 to ACC foe Georgia Tech. The Catamounts also dropped FCS ranked matchups to Samford and Mercer before ending the year on a three-game winning streak against Wofford, Eastern Tennessee State and Chattanooga. Here is everything Bell had to say about Arkansas ahead of Saturday's game with the Hogs, which is slated to kick off at 12 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+:

On playing in Little Rock

War Memorial Stadium is a special place for fans in Little Rock, as it provides an easily accessible venue for them to watch the Razorbacks. "It’s funny, I’ve never played in Arkansas or never been to Arkansas, and I’ve been to almost every state," Bell said. "Arkansas wasn’t in the SEC when I played, so I’ve never been to either one, so I really don’t know that answer. "I’ve heard Little Rock is loud. Like, people there really get into it, the one game they have there every year or every other year. I understand it’s going to be really loud there. I think it’s going to be a great environment for our kids to enjoy, so we’re looking forward to that."

On Sam Pittman

Going into his fourth season as Razorback head coach, Sam Pittman may have his most talented team during his stay in Fayetteville. His come-up from being an offensive line coach is an inspiration to some in the coaching world. "Most O-line coaches, when they become head coaches, they do a really good job because that’s one of the main… It’s almost like, when you coach an offensive line it’s like coaching a football team, right?" Bell said. "You don’t just concentrate on one guy or one position, you’ve got five guys that’s got to work together as a football team. Sort of like the whole team. "When you’re a head coach, you have to understand the whole picture. You can’t just, you know, coach one or two guys. I think that’s what’s great about him is he’s been an O-line coach. He’s had that ability to bring five guys to play as one and play together. And I think he’s probably bringing that same experience as far as being the head coach. "You know, the one thing he’s going to bring, you know as an O-line coach, is they’re going to be physical as heck. They’re going to want to run the football. And so, we’ve got our work cut out for us because that’s the areas we’ve got to get better at. "So, it’s going to be a big challenge for us to see how far we’ve come just to compete at that level and see where we can be as far as the rest of the season going into our conference."

On Arkansas' new coordinators

After the departures of defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, Pittman was tasked with replacing both during the offseason. He brought in Travis Williams from UCF to run the defense and Maryland's Dan Enos to run the offense. "Well yeah, both of them have history, with one of them being at UCF and Enos coming from Maryland," Bell said. "We’ve studied some things he’s done. I’ve known him and he’s done such a great job offensively, even back I remember when he was at Arkansas before. So, there’s definitely again a lot of in-game situations that we’re going to have to adjust to, just like they’ll have to adjust to some things we do." "We’re doing some things a little bit different than we did last year, trying to be a better football team … We changed up some things. But yeah, we’ve done some research on the guys. Both of them are really good coordinators and it’s going to be a big test for us."

On the challenge Western Carolina faces as an FCS team

There's a clear and obvious talent mismatch between the Catamounts and Razorbacks, but that doesn't mean an upset is impossible. To beat Arkansas, however, Western Carolina will have to overcome a large size difference. "It’s a big task," Bell said. "Listen, I’ve talked to our team already about just the size difference. Why are those guys at Arkansas and you’re here at the FCS level? I don’t think it’s the skill level. We’re flat out going to recruit FBS skill level. If you don’t have the skill level … I played in the NFL. I played at the highest level. I know what great talent is as far as skill. Throwing the football, catching, defending, defending the pass. Running routes, running backs. "Now we’re a bunch of misfit toys (smiles) instead of the perfect back at 240 pounds, which is what Rocket is over there. We’ve got guys who are maybe 5-7. But they’ve got the skill level to compete. So now it comes down to size, and when you’re going against guys bigger than you, it’s just like anything. If you’ve got a guy that’s bigger than you, you’ve got to now use your heart and your grit and all those things you’ve got to have to make up that size difference. "We’re going in with the idea that we can compete. There is going to be a difference in size and things like that individually in some matchups. But, listen, I’ve always been a coach … I know there’s some guys that just try to run out the clock and don’t get beat too bad."

On KJ Jefferson

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was selected preseason Second Team All-SEC by the media going into the 2023 season and for good reason. The signal caller uses his unique blend of size, speed and throwing ability to make plays most quarterbacks cannot. "Well he’s a big man," Bell said. "I tell you what. You watch him in press conferences and his arms are as big as the D-lineman sitting up there by him. He’s a phenomenal-looking athlete just seeing him on film. Then just his skill level is very impressive. He’s a guy who can really run the football, create a lot of explosive plays in the run game, but then really throws it well also. Stays away from trouble. "Really efficient guy, which is what I look for in a quarterback. That’s a tough conference, that SEC, but when you got a guy like him that’s pulling the trigger, you’ve got a chance. That’s why I think Arkansas is going to have a really good chance this year in that league, is because you got a guy like him who can make a difference. "The key for us is going to be, ‘Can we get him on the ground when he makes those runs? Can we cage him in the pocket and make sure we make him a pocket passer?’ And don’t give him those explosive runs out of the pocket."

On Raheim "Rocket" Sanders

Rocket Sanders was named preseason First Team All-SEC after rushing for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. "They’re going to get their yards, but let’s don’t give them the easy 60-yard runs that are easy touchdowns," Bell said. "Let’s make them earn it and if we can do that and tackle well, like I said earlier, and be a better tackling team this year, and if we can show that this first game, I’ll be very pleased and I think we’ll be in the game." Bell said he knows Sanders' high school coach, Wayne Younger, very well. "He was very frustrated I remember when Rocket came out because I don’t know if a lot of Florida schools were real high on him," Bell said. "Now look what he’s turned into — the best back in the SEC. Yeah, I remember him coming out. "Wayne Younger was his head coach and Wayne actually coached for me at Jacksonville University for a couple years. Former quarterback and a really good coach and I know he was frustrated with the sort of recruitment of Rocket. He said he’s going to be great and he’s wound up being a great player."

