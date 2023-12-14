Advertisement
Where Arkansas stands with 2024 class ahead of Early Signing Period

Three-star cornerback Jaden Allen.
Three-star cornerback Jaden Allen. (@MrChip06 Jaden Allen Twitter)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

The Early Signing Period is in six days and most of Arkansas' commits are set to send in their letters of intent to play for the Razorbacks.

The recruiting season has not come without some attrition, though. Arkansas lost a four-star offensive lineman and three-star JUCO tight end in the last week, and rumors started swirling that four-star defensive end Charleston Collins would flip his commitment to Ole Miss.

Collins reaffirmed his pledge to the Razorbacks on Sunday.

This story is only looking at the high school athletes in the class and won't include the players Arkansas is targeting out of the transfer portal. For more transfer portal coverage, check out The Trough, HawgBeat's premium message board.

With so much change, it's time to take a look at where the Hogs stand with each position group ahead of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 20.

