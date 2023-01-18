The Arkansas Razorbacks football team saw 25 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the start of fall camp, which is tied with Texas A&M for the most of any FBS program, according to Farrell Portal. Of those 25, nine were starters for the Hogs this season and 19 have found a new home. With the transfer portal closing at midnight Wednesday for this cycle, here's a look at where all the scholarship Arkansas players landed, and those who have yet to find a home:

Malik Hornsby, QB - Texas State

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 5 ~ Transferred to Texas State on Jan. 9 Career stats: 18-39 passing, 314 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 2 INT, 57 carries, 307 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards Hornsby appeared in 16 games and started one across his three seasons in Fayetteville. He saw significant action at quarterback twice this year as a redshirt sophomore, and earned the start against LSU, but things never worked out. Entering the 2022 season, Hornsby was also working reps at wide receiver, but a strong performance at Mississippi State on Oct. 8 kept him strictly at quarterback.

James Jointer, RB - Liberty

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 5 ~ Transferred to Liberty on Dec. 31 Career stats: 3 carries, 9 rushing yards Jointer was a three-star prospect out of Little Rock Parkview High School. After seeing just three carries for nine yards during his true freshman season in Fayetteville, he chose to hit the portal.

Trey Knox, TE - South Carolina

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 12 ~ Transferred to South Carolina on Dec. 20 Career stats: 81 receptions, 892 receiving yards, 9 receiving TDs, After being the team's leading receiver as a true freshman in 2019, Knox transition to the tight end spot late in the 2021 season, and he was the starter at that spot all of last season. Knox followed tight ends coach Dowell Loggains to South Carolina after Loggains became the Gamecocks' new offensive coordinator.

Erin Outley, TE - North Alabama

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 5 ~ Transferred to North Alabama on Jan. 10 No career stats A former three-star prospect out of Little Rock Parkview High School, Outley did not record any stats during his two years in Fayetteville. He redshirted in 2021 while recovering from a knee surgery, and he saw just two snaps on special teams last season.

Ketron Jackson Jr., WR - Baylor

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 5 ~ Transferred to Baylor on Dec. 20 Career stats: 21 receptions, 374 receiving yards, 4 TDs, 1 carry, 19 rushing yards Jackson was one of the surprise entries into the portal, as he was shaping up to be a starter for the Hogs next season. As a sophomore in 2022, he caught 16 passes for 277 yards and three scores.

Jalen St. John, OL - UNLV

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 19 ~ Transferred to UNLV on Jan. 16 St. John appeared in 11 games on special teams last season before he was arrested on Nov. 23 and suspended from the team indefinitely. He is joining former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom in Las Vegas.

Marcus Henderson, OL - Memphis

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 21 ~ Transferred to Memphis on Jan. 15 A former three-star prospect on Rivals, Henderson battled a pectoral injury early in the 2022 season and never found his way to the field. He is one of three Hogs that transferred to Memphis during this cycle.

Jordan Domineck, DE - Colorado

~ Entered the portal on Jan. 2 ~ Transferred to Colorado on Jan. 15 Career stats: 137 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections Another surprise entry into the portal, Domineck walked back his original pledge to return to Fayetteville for his super senior season. He was third in the SEC with 7.5 sacks in 2022 and he was shaping up to be the top pass rusher for the Razorbacks next season.

Eric Thomas Jr., DE - Southern Miss

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 5 ~ Transferred to Southern Miss on Dec. 17 Career stats: 11 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss Thomas saw 74 snaps on special teams in 2022, but the former three-star prospect out of Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Florida, could never break through on the defensive line.

Isaiah Nichols, DT - Purdue

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 19 ~ Transferred to Purdue on Jan. 15 Career Stats: 80 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass deflections Nichols was a starter on the defensive line for most of the 2022 season, but he didn't do much, recording just 16 tackles and one tackle for loss in 12 regular season games. He followed former Arkansas defensive backs coach Sam Carter to Purdue.

Jackson Woodard, LB - UNLV

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 30 ~ Transferred to UNLV on Jan. 8 Career stats: 16 total tackles, 1 pass deflection Woodard was technically a walk-on, but the belief is that he received a retroactive scholarship for the 2022 season. He played a career-high 34 snaps in the 55-53 triple-overtime win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. Woodard is following Odom and former Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer, who is now the defensive coordinator at UNLV.

Jalen Catalon, S - Texas

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 16 ~ Transferred to Texas on Jan. 9 Career stats: 159 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 14 pass deflections, 5 interceptions, 1 TD Catalon battled back-to-back season-ending injuries the past two seasons after an All-American performance in 2020. This move seemed to be him needing a change of scenery, and the Texas-native chose the home state Longhorns.

Simeon Blair, S - Memphis

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 30 ~ Transferred to Memphis on Jan. 10 Career stats: 135 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 11 pass deflections A walk-on turned starter and captain, Blair had an inspiring run during his time in Fayetteville. He did have a tough 2022 season, though, as he recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of 50.8 on the year. Blair had the choice to spend his super senior season with Arkansas, but he chose to transfer to Memphis instead.

Myles Slusher, NB - Colorado

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 5 ~ Committed to Louisville on Dec. 19, flipped and transferred to Colorado on Jan. 8 Career stats: 93 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 7 pass deflections, 2 interceptions Slusher committed to his fourth different school since high school when he chose Colorado. The former four-star prospect had injury issues as a junior in 2022 and he quit the team prior to the regular season finale against Missouri.

Khari Johnson, S - Boston College

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 5 ~ Transferred to Boston College on Dec. 20 Career stats: 38 total tackles, 3 pass deflections Johnson played a career-high 258 snaps as a junior last season, likely thanks to many injuries in the secondary. A native of Boston, Johnson is returning home to play for Boston College.

Keuan Parker, CB - Tulsa

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 7 ~ Committed to New Mexico State on Dec. 22, flipped and transferred to Tulsa on Jan. 9 Career stats: 1 tackle A former three-star prospect out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Parker is returning to play for the hometown Golden Hurricane.

Anthony Brown, S - Purdue

~ Entered the portal on Jan. 12 ~ Transferred to Purdue on Jan. 15 No career stats Brown did not see the field as a true freshman in 2022, and he is following Carter — who recruited him to Arkansas — to Purdue.

Zach Zimos, S/LB - Louisiana Tech

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 8 ~ Transferred to Louisiana Tech on Dec. 30 No career stats A former four-star prospect, Zimos began his career as a linebacker for the Hogs, but transitioned to safety. His Twitter bio states that he is a linebacker at Louisiana Tech, so he likely wanted to move back to that spot.

Reid Bauer, P - Memphis

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 2 ~ Transferred to Memphis on Dec. 19 Career stats: 179 punts, 42.0 average yards per punt, 78-yard longest punt Bauer stayed in Fayetteville for five seasons and continually beat out other punters that were brought in to compete for the starting job. He took over starting punter duties after true freshman Max Fletcher struggled in 2022. Bauer was also Arkansas' primary holder, and he was a recipient of the 2021 Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award.

Still in the portal