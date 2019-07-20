Where the Hogs Come From: Geographical breakdown of Arkansas' 2019 roster
Throughout the years, players have come from all over the country to play for the Razorbacks.
This year's team alone has 116 players from 15 states, according to the roster in Arkansas' 2019 media guide distributed at SEC Media Days.
Unsurprisingly, most of them are in-state athletes from Arkansas, followed closely by Texas. In fact, nearly one of every three Razorbacks - 65.5 percent, to be exact - have listed hometowns in one of those two states.
Here are a few other tidbits HawgBeat discovered when it broke down the roster geographically...
~Only nine players have listed hometowns outside of the SEC's footprint, with bordering state Oklahoma leading the way with five. The other four are from California, Illinois, Maryland and Ohio.
~Little Rock is home to more Razorbacks than any other city, with 10 claiming it as their hometown. Fayetteville, Memphis and New Orleans are tied for second with four apiece.
~The Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas is home to 15 Razorbacks.
(NOTE: For this story, we used each player's listed hometown, not where they graduated high school. For example, McTelvin Agim graduated from Hope in Arkansas, but claims Texarkana, Texas, as his hometown. We have noted those players below.)
Arkansas: 42 players
Little Rock (10)
~T.J. Hammonds
~Hayden Henry
~Hudson Henry
~Koilan Jackson
~Luke Jones*
~David Porter
~Trey Purifoy*
~Zach Williams
~John David White*
~Brenden Young* (graduated from Bryant)
Fayetteville (4)
~Ty Clary
~Elias Hale*
~Jack Lindsey* (graduated from Springdale)
~Cheyenne O’Grady
Jonesboro (3)
~Noah Gatlin
~Logan Orr*
~Asa Shearin*
Ashdown (2)
~LaDarrius Bishop
~Montaric Brown
Greenwood (2)
~Morgan Hanna*
~Grant Morgan
Marianna (2)
~Jemarcus Arnold*
~Martaveous Brown*
Springdale (2)
~Logan Kallesen*
~Isaiah Nichols
Warren (2)
~Treylon Burks
~Marcus Miller
Booneville (1)
~Matt Berry*
Bryant (1)
~Cameron Vail*
Conway (1)
~Colton Jackson
Hardy (1)
~Deon Stewart
Helena-West Helena (1)
~Tyson Morris* (graduated from Fayetteville)
Junction City (1)
~Jamario Bell
Lamar (1)
~Blake Kern*
Nashville (1)
~Kirby Adcock
Pine Bluff (1)
~Simeon Blair*
Rison (1)
~Malik Chavis
Rixey (1)
~D'Vone McClure (graduated from Jacksonville)
Searcy (1)
~Drew Vest
Smackover (1)
~Jordan Jones
Star City (1)
~Austin Capps
Texarkana (1)
~Austin Nix*
Texas: 34 players
Mansfield (4)
~Taurean Carter
~Jalen Catalon
~Kendall Catalon*
~Enoch Jackson Jr.
Austin (3)
~Peyton Ausley*
~John Oehrlein*
~Nathan Parodi*
Dallas (3)
~Hudson Clark*
~Cedric Johnson*
~John Stephen Jones
Lucas (3)
~Chad Hesson*
~Griffin Hunt*
~Bumper Pool
Houston (2)
~Rakeem Boyd
~Trelon Smith*
Magnolia (2)
~Reid Bauer*
~Mike Woods
Allen (1)
~Connor Limpert
Argyle (1)
~Nick Starkel
Beaumont (1)
~Devwah Whaley
El Paso (1)
~Karch Gardiner*
Fort Worth (1)
~Jared Sackett*
Friendswood (1)
~Jake Yurachek*
Huffman (1)
~Chase Harrell
Jefferson (1)
~T.Q. Jackson
Marshall (1)
~Micahh Smith
Richmond (1)
~Zach Zimos
Rockwall (1)
~Jackson Salley*
Shepherd (1)
~Jonathan Marshall
Southlake (1)
~John Miscoll*
Texarkana (1)
~McTelvin Agim (graduated from Hope, Ark.)
Tyler (1)
~Beaux Limmer
Waco (1)
~Ben Hicks
Yoakum (1)
~Silas Robinson
Louisiana: 8 players
New Orleans (4)
~Devin Bush
~Joe Foucha
~Giovanni LaFrance
~Andrew Parker
Harvey (2)
~Greg Brooks Jr.
~De'Jon Harris (graduated from Marrero, La., John Ehret)
Baton Rouge (1)
~Dylan Rathcke
Monroe (1)
~De'Vion Warren
Tennessee: 6 players
Memphis (4)
~Eric Gregory (graduated from IMG Academy in Florida)
~Chase Hayden
~Shamar Nash (graduated from IMG Academy in Florida)
~Ryan Winkel
Murfreesboro (1)
~Trey Knox
Nashville (1)
~Brett Nabors*
Georgia: 5 players
Augusta (1)
~Britto Tutt
Decatur (1)
~Gabe Richardson
Douglasville (1)
~Mataio Soli
Moultrie (1)
~T.J. Smith
Tyrone (1)
~Nicholas Fulwider
Oklahoma: 5 players
Jenks (2)
~Jordon Curtis
~Brady Latham
Oklahoma City (1)
~Collin Clay
Owasso (1)
~Chad Stephens*
Tulsa (1)
~Ricky Stromberg
Alabama: 4 players
Arab (1)
~Daulton Hyatt (graduated from Attalla, Ala., Etowah)
Phenix City (1)
~A'Montae Spivey
Prattville (1)
~Jimmie Stoudemire*
Trussville (1)
~Myles Mason
Missouri: 3 players
Brandon (1)
~Jordan Silver*
Columbia (1)
~Hayden Johnson
Festus (1)
~Shane Clenin
Florida: 2 players
Clermont (1)
~Deon Edwards (graduated from Lake Minneola)
Lake Worth (1)
~Jarques McClellion (graduated from American Heritage School in Plantation)
Mississippi: 2 players
Madison (1)
~Grayson Gunter
Sardis (1)
~K.J. Jefferson
California: 1 player**
San Diego (1)
~Kamren Curl (graduated from Muskogee, Okla.)
Illinois: 1 player
Spring Grove (1)
~Dalton Wagner (graduated from Richmond-Burton in Richmond)
Maryland: 1 player
Hyattsville (1)
~Chibueze Nwanna
Ohio: 1 player
Warren (1)
~Myron Cunningham
South Carolina: 1 player
Florence (1)
~Dorian Gerald
*Non-scholarship player for 2019
**Transfer punter Sam Loy is not listed on the roster, but when he's added, he'll be the second player from California.