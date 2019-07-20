News More News
Where the Hogs Come From: Geographical breakdown of Arkansas' 2019 roster

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the years, players have come from all over the country to play for the Razorbacks.

This year's team alone has 116 players from 15 states, according to the roster in Arkansas' 2019 media guide distributed at SEC Media Days.

Unsurprisingly, most of them are in-state athletes from Arkansas, followed closely by Texas. In fact, nearly one of every three Razorbacks - 65.5 percent, to be exact - have listed hometowns in one of those two states.

Here are a few other tidbits HawgBeat discovered when it broke down the roster geographically...

~Only nine players have listed hometowns outside of the SEC's footprint, with bordering state Oklahoma leading the way with five. The other four are from California, Illinois, Maryland and Ohio.

~Little Rock is home to more Razorbacks than any other city, with 10 claiming it as their hometown. Fayetteville, Memphis and New Orleans are tied for second with four apiece.

~The Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas is home to 15 Razorbacks.

(NOTE: For this story, we used each player's listed hometown, not where they graduated high school. For example, McTelvin Agim graduated from Hope in Arkansas, but claims Texarkana, Texas, as his hometown. We have noted those players below.)

Arkansas: 42 players

Little Rock (10)

~T.J. Hammonds

~Hayden Henry

~Hudson Henry

~Koilan Jackson

~Luke Jones*

~David Porter

~Trey Purifoy*

~Zach Williams

~John David White*

~Brenden Young* (graduated from Bryant)

Fayetteville (4)

~Ty Clary

~Elias Hale*

~Jack Lindsey* (graduated from Springdale)

~Cheyenne O’Grady

Jonesboro (3)

~Noah Gatlin

~Logan Orr*

~Asa Shearin*

Ashdown (2)

~LaDarrius Bishop

~Montaric Brown

Greenwood (2)

~Morgan Hanna*

~Grant Morgan

Marianna (2)

~Jemarcus Arnold*

~Martaveous Brown*

Springdale (2)

~Logan Kallesen*

~Isaiah Nichols

Warren (2)

~Treylon Burks

~Marcus Miller

Booneville (1)

~Matt Berry*

Bryant (1)

~Cameron Vail*

Conway (1)

~Colton Jackson

Hardy (1)

~Deon Stewart

Helena-West Helena (1)

~Tyson Morris* (graduated from Fayetteville)

Junction City (1)

~Jamario Bell

Lamar (1)

~Blake Kern*

Nashville (1)

~Kirby Adcock

Pine Bluff (1)

~Simeon Blair*

Rison (1)

~Malik Chavis

Rixey (1)

~D'Vone McClure (graduated from Jacksonville)

Searcy (1)

~Drew Vest

Smackover (1)

~Jordan Jones

Star City (1)

~Austin Capps

Texarkana (1)

~Austin Nix*

Texas: 34 players

Mansfield (4)

~Taurean Carter

~Jalen Catalon

~Kendall Catalon*

~Enoch Jackson Jr.

Austin (3)

~Peyton Ausley*

~John Oehrlein*

~Nathan Parodi*

Dallas (3)

~Hudson Clark*

~Cedric Johnson*

~John Stephen Jones

Lucas (3)

~Chad Hesson*

~Griffin Hunt*

~Bumper Pool

Houston (2)

~Rakeem Boyd

~Trelon Smith*

Magnolia (2)

~Reid Bauer*

~Mike Woods

Allen (1)

~Connor Limpert

Argyle (1)

~Nick Starkel

Beaumont (1)

~Devwah Whaley

El Paso (1)

~Karch Gardiner*

Fort Worth (1)

~Jared Sackett*

Friendswood (1)

~Jake Yurachek*

Huffman (1)

~Chase Harrell

Jefferson (1)

~T.Q. Jackson

Marshall (1)

~Micahh Smith

Richmond (1)

~Zach Zimos

Rockwall (1)

~Jackson Salley*

Shepherd (1)

~Jonathan Marshall

Southlake (1)

~John Miscoll*

Texarkana (1)

~McTelvin Agim (graduated from Hope, Ark.)

Tyler (1)

~Beaux Limmer

Waco (1)

~Ben Hicks

Yoakum (1)

~Silas Robinson

Louisiana: 8 players

New Orleans (4)

~Devin Bush

~Joe Foucha

~Giovanni LaFrance

~Andrew Parker

Harvey (2)

~Greg Brooks Jr.

~De'Jon Harris (graduated from Marrero, La., John Ehret)

Baton Rouge (1)

~Dylan Rathcke

Monroe (1)

~De'Vion Warren

Tennessee: 6 players

Memphis (4)

~Eric Gregory (graduated from IMG Academy in Florida)

~Chase Hayden

~Shamar Nash (graduated from IMG Academy in Florida)

~Ryan Winkel

Murfreesboro (1)

~Trey Knox

Nashville (1)

~Brett Nabors*

Georgia: 5 players

Augusta (1)

~Britto Tutt

Decatur (1)

~Gabe Richardson

Douglasville (1)

~Mataio Soli

Moultrie (1)

~T.J. Smith

Tyrone (1)

~Nicholas Fulwider

Oklahoma: 5 players

Jenks (2)

~Jordon Curtis

~Brady Latham

Oklahoma City (1)

~Collin Clay

Owasso (1)

~Chad Stephens*

Tulsa (1)

~Ricky Stromberg

Alabama: 4 players

Arab (1)

~Daulton Hyatt (graduated from Attalla, Ala., Etowah)

Phenix City (1)

~A'Montae Spivey

Prattville (1)

~Jimmie Stoudemire*

Trussville (1)

~Myles Mason

Missouri: 3 players

Brandon (1)

~Jordan Silver*

Columbia (1)

~Hayden Johnson

Festus (1)

~Shane Clenin

Florida: 2 players

Clermont (1)

~Deon Edwards (graduated from Lake Minneola)

Lake Worth (1)

~Jarques McClellion (graduated from American Heritage School in Plantation)

Mississippi: 2 players

Madison (1)

~Grayson Gunter

Sardis (1)

~K.J. Jefferson

California: 1 player**

San Diego (1)

~Kamren Curl (graduated from Muskogee, Okla.)

Illinois: 1 player

Spring Grove (1)

~Dalton Wagner (graduated from Richmond-Burton in Richmond)

Maryland: 1 player

Hyattsville (1)

~Chibueze Nwanna

Ohio: 1 player

Warren (1)

~Myron Cunningham

South Carolina: 1 player

Florence (1)

~Dorian Gerald

*Non-scholarship player for 2019

**Transfer punter Sam Loy is not listed on the roster, but when he's added, he'll be the second player from California.

