Throughout the years, players have come from all over the country to play for the Razorbacks.

This year's team alone has 116 players from 15 states, according to the roster in Arkansas' 2019 media guide distributed at SEC Media Days.

Unsurprisingly, most of them are in-state athletes from Arkansas, followed closely by Texas. In fact, nearly one of every three Razorbacks - 65.5 percent, to be exact - have listed hometowns in one of those two states.

Here are a few other tidbits HawgBeat discovered when it broke down the roster geographically...

~Only nine players have listed hometowns outside of the SEC's footprint, with bordering state Oklahoma leading the way with five. The other four are from California, Illinois, Maryland and Ohio.

~Little Rock is home to more Razorbacks than any other city, with 10 claiming it as their hometown. Fayetteville, Memphis and New Orleans are tied for second with four apiece.

~The Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas is home to 15 Razorbacks.

(NOTE: For this story, we used each player's listed hometown, not where they graduated high school. For example, McTelvin Agim graduated from Hope in Arkansas, but claims Texarkana, Texas, as his hometown. We have noted those players below.)