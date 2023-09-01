Arkansas is now up to 19 commitments in the class of 2024 as well as two each in both the 2025 and 2026 classes. The 2024 class currently ranks No. 21 in the country, according to Rivals, and it checks in right behind Texas and just ahead of Stanford.

There are a few new additions to the classes as well, as 2024 four-star offensive lineman Kai Greer flipped his commitment from Stanford to Arkansas on Wednesday.

2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter also announced his commitment to the Razorbacks last Sunday, joining defensive back Tay Lockett out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California.

In-state, one performance especially stood out last Friday. Bentonville three-star wide receiver CJ Brown recorded four catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns in one half of play, helping the Tigers to a 41-0 blowout of Broken Arrow (OK).

There's plenty more action coming up this weekend. Below is where all 20 total commits are playing this weekend.

