FAYETTEVILLE — With spring practices on hold, most of the Razorbacks have returned home to weather the coronavirus pandemic with their families. Before Arkansas shifted solely to online classes and the SEC postponed all athletics-related activities through the rest of the semester, though, the players were able to get nearly eight weeks of workouts in under the new staff. Despite not getting in any on-field practices, head coach Sam Pittman and his staff had an opportunity to get to know the players and vice versa. That means for the first time since he took over, Pittman has been able to develop some opinions on his team. The first-year coach shared some of those thoughts on a 50-minute teleconference with local media Friday…

Secondary Impresses

The first group Pittman specifically mentioned was the secondary. He has really liked what he’s seen from the defensive backs in workouts. “Jalen Catalon has really had a good offseason along with (Devin) Bush and (Jarques) McClellion,” Pittman said. “I think that’s probably been the most surprising group. I don’t know if surprising is the word, but we’re pleased with the depth there.” He also added that true freshman Myles Slusher, a four-star early enrollee, has done well since arriving on campus and that walk-on Simeon Blair “works crazy hard.”

Adding Weight on the OL