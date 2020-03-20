Which players impressed Sam Pittman during offseason workouts
FAYETTEVILLE — With spring practices on hold, most of the Razorbacks have returned home to weather the coronavirus pandemic with their families.
Before Arkansas shifted solely to online classes and the SEC postponed all athletics-related activities through the rest of the semester, though, the players were able to get nearly eight weeks of workouts in under the new staff.
Despite not getting in any on-field practices, head coach Sam Pittman and his staff had an opportunity to get to know the players and vice versa. That means for the first time since he took over, Pittman has been able to develop some opinions on his team.
The first-year coach shared some of those thoughts on a 50-minute teleconference with local media Friday…
Secondary Impresses
The first group Pittman specifically mentioned was the secondary. He has really liked what he’s seen from the defensive backs in workouts.
“Jalen Catalon has really had a good offseason along with (Devin) Bush and (Jarques) McClellion,” Pittman said. “I think that’s probably been the most surprising group. I don’t know if surprising is the word, but we’re pleased with the depth there.”
He also added that true freshman Myles Slusher, a four-star early enrollee, has done well since arriving on campus and that walk-on Simeon Blair “works crazy hard.”
Adding Weight on the OL
Considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the country before taking the head job at Arkansas, Pittman is expected to completely reshape that unit - which has struggled since his departure following the 2015 season.
Sophomore Ricky Stromberg has gained 25-28 pounds and is now right at 300 pounds and Pittman said he’s also liked what he’s seen from redshirt junior Shane Clenin. Another guy who is approaching 300 pounds is Myron Cunningham, who was listed at 290 last season.
“If he can get up to 310, 315, he’d be…I think he’s got a lot of talent, but it’s going to be hard to set on a bull at 285 pounds, especially when the D-end weighs 275 pounds,” Pittman said. “I just don’t think you can survive without big people on the offensive line or the defensive line. This is a big-person league.”
It’s also worth noting the Razorbacks haven’t been at full strength on the offensive line this offseason.
Noah Gatlin is still working his way back from successful ACL surgery. Although he’s done all of the running drills, he’s had alternative workouts when it comes to weights. Pittman said he’s expected to be ready for fall camp.
Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner had labrum surgery in their shoulders, but should also be good to go by the fall.
“We were going to have them in walk-throughs and things of that nature, non-contact things, (and) condition them at different points of time in practice when the coach thought that learning wasn’t as valuable as the conditioning,” Pittman said. “Then whenever we felt that learning was more valuable than conditioning, they were going to be with the team, but they were going to be in every walk-through that we had.”
Franks as a Leader
