News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 10:30:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Which teams are after three-star RB Logan Diggs?

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

METAIRIE, La. -- Logan Diggs' stock is on the rise after a strong junior campaign for state champion Rummel.The three-star running back has added offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, USC, Oklahoma ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}