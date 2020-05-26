Who has the best look? We rank the SEC uniforms
A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further.
Who has the best uniforms in college football?
We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members (recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack) a vote.
Today we move to the SEC after the Big Ten ranking produced plenty of chatter on Monday. We will reveal a new conference uniform ranking each weekday (full series schedule below). The series culminates on Sunday with our overall ranking of Power Five uniforms, from No. 1 to No. 65.
Also on Sunday, we will reveal the composite ranking for all 65 teams based off the votes of Farrell, Gorney and Wommack.
SERIES SCHEDULE
Monday: Ranking the Big Ten uniforms
Tuesday: Ranking the SEC uniforms
Wednesday: Ranking the ACC uniforms
Thursday: Ranking the Pac-12 uniforms
Friday: Ranking the Big 12 uniforms
Saturday: Which uniform is the favorite among top high school prospects?
Sunday: Ranking the Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65
1. LSU
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 6
Gorney: 7
Wommack: 9
Comment: “The helmets pop with the yellow and are so traditional. The purple-and-yellow looks so regal even in the white uniforms.” – Farrell
2. GEORGIA
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 12
Gorney: 8
Wommack: 27
Comment: "I love the classic home and road uniforms but Georgia has been experimental with some alternative looks – including with its helmets – and they’ve all worked." – Gorney
3. TENNESSEE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 16
Gorney: 12
Wommack: 30
Comment: "The orange jerseys work. The white-on-white look works. The smoky gray alternative uniforms work. The helmet is great. There’s nothing to complain about." – Gorney
4. FLORIDA
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 13
Gorney: 23
Wommack: 25
Comment: “The Gators' uniforms are awesome whether blue or white, and the traditional orange helmets are amazing. But check out the white helmets sometime. Awesome.” — Farrell
5. ALABAMA
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 40
Gorney: 10
Wommack: 26
Comment: "Alabama at home in the red jersey is great but on the road in its all-whites with the red helmet and number on it is so classic, I love it. Please never start with alternative uniforms because the classic look is too good." – Gorney
6. MIZZOU
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 23
Gorney: 35
Wommack: 20
Comment: “Few teams are more creative with their uniforms than Mizzou and it uses its color combination very well. The yellow look is amazing but I guess I have a thing for yellow it seems.” — Farrell
7. VANDERBILT
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 41
Gorney: 37
Wommack: 11
Comment: “Vandy isn’t flashy but the anchor helmets whether they are white, black or otherwise are so slick and cool. I prefer the all-black look.” — Farrell
8. OLE MISS
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 14
Gorney: 36
Wommack: 46
Comment: “The powder blue helmets are arguably the best in football and that uniform combination is what puts Ole Miss so high on my list. I’m not as big on the darker helmets and uniforms.” — Farrell
9. AUBURN
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 24
Gorney: 32
Wommack: 47
Comment: “I’m a bit of a traditionalist and I love the white helmets with the AU and the dark jerseys. It reminds me of Bo Jackson and Cam Newton, and I like that the Tigers haven’t changed much.” — Farrell
10. TEXAS A&M
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 39
Gorney: 27
Wommack: 40
Comment: "The regular uniforms are pretty good but the Aggies' alternative uniforms are terrific. The smoky gray ones with maroon helmets were great and the all-white look a few years back was solid, too." – Gorney
11. KENTUCKY
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 42
Gorney: 40
Wommack: 36
Comment: “Kentucky has done a nice job of making things cool especially with the chrome helmets that pop with the blue uniforms. The traditional uniforms and helmets are nice but the combinations really intrigue me.” — Farrell
12. SOUTH CAROLINA
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 43
Gorney: 46
Wommack: 42
Comment: “The Gamecocks can overthink things at times and have hit some home runs and had some duds as well. I like the red helmets with the black jerseys.” — Farrell
13. MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 53
Gorney: 43
Wommack: 37
Comment: “Some of what the Bulldogs do is great but sometimes they try too hard. The color combination is average and the best ones are the white-on-white with the traditional helmet.” — Farrell
14. ARKANSAS
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 55
Gorney: 31
Wommack: 48
Comment: “I like the traditional uniforms and helmet. Sometimes it would be nice to mix things up a bit. The cardinal on cardinal gets boring.” — Farrell
