While there is something to be said for the turnarounds in the past, that shouldn't be the expectation each season. Arkansas shouldn't get in a hole each season and have to dig out of it. At some point there needs to be a complete, consistent season from beginning to end, which has yet to happen under Musselman so far.

The purpose of this article isn't to bring up coaching or consistency — that can be for another day — but it does tie in to the purpose of this article. Arkansas' slow start has its efficiency metrics in a bad spot. Anytime those are mentioned or discussed, one of the common responses is: "it's only December, wait until March."

"Only December" is two games away from conference play with bad metrics (which factor into NCAA Tournament seeding and fielding in general) and plenty of glaring issues.

Arkansas sits at 7-4 with a home win over Duke, a home loss to UNC Greensboro, and nothing else of note on its resume other than beating inferior teams by small margins. The Razorbacks even dropped from No. 99 to No. 101 in the NET rankings because of their 69-66 win against Lipscomb.

The "wait until March" crowd is correct that there are plenty of opportunities for Arkansas to win big games and increase its footing for making the NCAA Tournament field with stronger metrics, but those metrics not only go towards the NCAA Tournament field.

There is plenty of data over past years that shows: (1) how past teams with similar metrics at this point of the season have fared, (2) where previous national champions graded out this early in the season, and (3) predictive outcomes for the rest of the season.

BartTorvik has a great tool that makes it easy to view resumes of prior years' teams, comparing similar efficiency metrics and similar total resumes.