Just three days to go until national letters of intent start coming into the Arkansas recruiting department (recruits can even text in pictures of them this year, RIP fax machine) and while this is typically a high-stress time for fans and the coaching staff, it's been pretty quiet since the two new commitments last week.

The Razorbacks' 2019 class has been pretty stable, the staff has only had three decommitments in the last eight months despite the worst season in team history, so there aren't going to be many surprises in the next couple days.

Last week we got an update from 2019 quarterback commit K.J. Jefferson who said he was 100 percent done with his recruitment and will absolutely be signing with the Hogs Wednesday, 4-star corner Devin Bush is still solid and planning to sign and enroll early despite LSU losing a commit in the secondary and though there are five commits putting off signing until February, it doesn't change the historic nature of this class.

That being said, there's one prospect to watch very closely on Wednesday. Louisiana 4-star safety Greg Brooks Jr. (who is still committed to Mississippi State at the moment but will likely announce that he's re-evaluating his options later today) is planning to do a hat-picking type signing day ceremony. His choices are down to Mississippi State, Arkansas and Kansas State. He's taken official visits to all three schools with the Bulldogs getting the most recent visit.