Coming off a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) football campaign, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman needs his reworked and self-proclaimed unified roster to help flip the Razorbacks' fortunes in a tenure-defining 2024-25 season.

Culture is everything in college athletics. If you have a weak foundation in your program, everything can snowball and tumble until players just let go of the rope. Arkansas has been a victim of that in the past (cough cough, Chad Morris), but that was never expected to be an issue under the always-smiling Pittman.

Then, last year happened. What started as a hopeful season with a new offensive coordinator and third-year starting quarterback quickly went downhill after a home loss to BYU, and that was the effective nail in the coffin only three weeks into the schedule. Why? A lack of strong team culture.

Tasked with rebuilding his team's identity ahead of a win-at-all-costs season, Pittman hired strong-willed offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and mandated that his Razorbacks went through a rigorous character-building fall and spring.

"We tried to really stress them this offseason with our eight-week lifting program," Pittman said during a Thursday appearance on The Morning Rush. "I don't think you can really find out about anybody until you stress them, until times are hard and so we really wanted to do that this spring."