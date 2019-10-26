Even after suffering his second 41-point beatdown in as many weeks, Chad Morris was quick to correct some math Saturday night.

When a reporter errantly asked about playing more younger players because they were no longer eligible to make a bowl following a 48-7 loss at No. 1 Alabama, the second-year coach - who majored in mathematics at Texas A&M - pointed out they haven’t quite been eliminated from the postseason.

It’s a long shot, but the Razorbacks still have games against Mississippi State, Western Kentucky, LSU and Missouri on their schedule.

“We’ve got four games left and we’ve got two wins, so we’re going to win,” Morris said. “We’re going to win. If playing more younger guys helps us in that regard, then we’re going to do that.”

Considering the production, or lack thereof, Arkansas got from its quarterback, true freshman K.J. Jefferson - a four-star signee in its 2019 class - is the name thrown around the most.