The Razorbacks are just over two weeks away from kick-off against Eastern Illinois and they still don't have a starting quarterback. The race has narrowed slightly with the focus on sophomore quarterback Cole Kelley and junior Ty Storey though neither has created true separation through 11 days of fall camp.

Arkansas held a closed scrimmage on Saturday morning in which offensive coordinator Joe Craddock estimated Storey was 9 of 12 with an interception and Kelley was 13 of 26 with five or six dropped passes.

“They are pushing each other, but we are going to get to a point here pretty soon - especially after Saturday - where we start honing in and looking to see," Morris said. "But we have a good battle going on, a good challenge going on right now."

The Hogs have another closed scrimmage coming up this Saturday, which the staff seems to be putting heavy emphasis on. The longer the team waits to determine a starter, the longer it will take for the offense as a whole to find rhythm.

Despite Kelley getting more looks on Saturday, Storey has started with the first unit two days in a row at practice, though both QBs say they're just taking things one day at a time.

“Saturday is really important but it’s not as important as today is and that’s a big thing Coach Morris has been preaching to us," Kelley said after practice on Wednesday. "When we get to Saturday it’s going to be very important, right now we’re taking it day by day.”

While Kelley admittedly got off to a slow start in the scrimmage, Storey started off well, but says there are still specific things he wants to work on to improve his consistency before Saturday.

"We've been trying to work on one-on-one routes and ball placement is big key there," Storey said. "That's just me and my receivers trying to get on the same page. That's been a big thing we've been working on."

Despite the uncertainty at their own position, both dualing Razorback QBs spoke very highly of the progress displayed in the scrimmage that the offense has made this spring.

"As a whole offense, I’m really impressed," Kelley said. "Our wide receivers, our tight ends, running backs, o-line, the o-line in the scrimmage was just pounding people. So, our offense right now is doing good, we’re doing good.”

"Our O-line was really good," Storey said. "They gave us a lot of time to get our reads and stuff. Our guys got open and when stuff like that happens the numbers look a little better. It was a good day all around."

The Razorbacks' practice is open on Thursday and there is no availability on Friday