After losing their seventh game of the season last Saturday, the Razorbacks are no longer bowl eligible but that doesn’t mean they won’t be busy following the regular-season finale on Nov. 23.

Arkansas’ matchup with Missouri on Black Friday will not only mark the end of head coach Chad Morris’ first season, but also the end of several players’ time with the Razorbacks.

Based on the current size of the Hogs’ 2019 recruiting class and the staff’s continued efforts to add to it, it’s becoming more and more clear that Arkansas is anticipating a mass exodus following the season.

The Razorbacks entered 2018 at the NCAA limit of 85 scholarships, getting to that number by awarding walk-ons Connor Limpert, D’Vone McClure and Grant Morgan with one just before the season.

Since then, they have dropped down to 82 with wide receiver Jonathan Nance and linebacker Kyrei Fisher transferring after four games and offensive lineman Dylan Hays retiring because of medical reasons. Throw in 14 seniors who will have exhausted their eligibility and right now Arkansas has only 17 spots open for the incoming class.

Even with the recent decommitment of Joseph Stone, there are 22 players committed in the Class of 2019. That means five more current Razorbacks must leave to make room for those players and, as our Nikki Chavanelle detailed Tuesday, they probably aren’t done. Arkansas could add as many as eight or 10 more recruits, with each one meaning another current player would have to leave.

Whether or not the threshold for 2019 signees is 30 or 32 hinges on a rules interpretation that hasn’t been made entirely clear. Although the NCAA limits signing classes to only 25 players, there is a loophole that allows teams to exceed that number if they didn’t max out the year prior. The difference can be made up with early enrollees who count back to the previous class that fell short of 25.

Some colleagues and sources have indicated that only up to five recruits can count back, while others have said there is no cap. In the latter situation, teams could sign as many recruits as they want as long as the two-year total doesn’t exceed 50 and the additional signees above the annual 25-player limit are early enrollees.

The Razorbacks signed 17 players in 2018 and also added Kansas graduate transfer wide receiver Chase Harrell. Under NCAA rules, Harrell is an “initial counter” and therefore counts toward the 25-player limit, an issue arose this past year when LSU added graduate transfer kicker Cole Tracy. That puts Arkansas at 18 signees last year and would leave seven spots to potentially be filled by early enrollees in this class.

As exciting as it will be to see how Arkansas finishes what is already its best recruiting class of the Rivals era, it will be equally interesting to see how the staff makes the numbers work and remain under 85 scholarships.

The numbers detailed above could also change depending on the status of a few players whose futures are uncertain.

Sophomore Chevin Calloway is at the top of that list. After struggling the first two games of the season as a starting cornerback, the former four-star recruit was moved to nickel and eventually left the team for a few weeks before announcing he was stepping away from the game for personal reasons.

Sources have indicated he can return to the team at any time, though, which is why he is still included in our breakdown of the 2019 scholarship numbers. Calloway would be a redshirt sophomore if he returns because of the new four-game redshirt rule, but it would be one less player that has to leave the program if he doesn’t return.

Another player to consider is wide receiver Brandon Martin. The former four-star JUCO recruit was removed from the team over the summer because of academic issues, but Morris didn’t completely rule out the possibility of him rejoining the team in the future.

HawgBeat has heard that Martin was enrolled in classes this semester, but it is unknown if he completed the classes or made the grades necessary for a return. Coming to Arkansas with three years to play three seasons, the 2019 season is his last chance to play college football.

Finally, offensive lineman Deion Malone is a fifth-year senior this year, but suffered a season-ending knee injury at the beginning of fall camp. Although the former junior college transfer has already used his redshirt, he could apply for a medical redshirt under the new rule that gave Kevin Richardson II a sixth year of eligibility this season.

There is also a chance that he decides to step away from the game or become a graduate transfer or that Arkansas asks him to move on, but he has been seen at every practice open to the media this season, so he appears to still be engaged with the team.

Whether or not the Razorbacks ask him to return as a sixth-year senior could depend on their depth at the position. With just two committed for 2019 so far, they are in line to have only 11 scholarship offensive linemen next season.

Even if the best case scenario plays out, Arkansas would probably still be one shy of Morris’ stated goal of 15. If the Razorbacks can’t add a traditional or graduate transfer, Malone might be needed for depth purposes.

Martin or Malone returning to the team would require yet another scholarship to open up.

With the status of those three players up in the air, it is still abundantly clear that quite a few players will have to leave the program.

Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, linebacker De’Jon Harris and cornerback Ryan Pulley seem to be the most likely to enter the NFL Draft as juniors, but the rest of the space will come from players transferring out.

Here is a list of players who could possibly decide to transfer following the season: