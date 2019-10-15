This is the second season of college football’s new redshirt rule, which allows players to appear in up to four games and maintain that year of eligibility by redshirting. In the past, playing in even one game - barring injury - was enough to count as a full year.

The immediate reaction was that teams would essentially have a free pass to get an early glimpse of freshmen, but the rule actually applies to players of all classifications as long as they haven’t previously redshirted.

Another unintended consequence of the rule has been upperclassmen unhappy with their playing time - such as Jonathan Nance and Kyrei Fisher - choosing to redshirt and transfer during the season.

Here’s a look at every player on Arkansas’ roster (with non-scholarship players denoted by an asterisk) who is still eligible to redshirt. HawgBeat will update this list each week with how many games they’ve played and once they’ve reached five games, they’ll be dropped because they’d no longer be eligible to take advantage of the rule.

Juniors

~RB Chase Hayden: 4 games

Sophomores

~P *Reid Bauer: 1 game

~P/K *Matthew Phillips: 1 game

Freshmen

~DE Zach Williams: 4 games

~WR T.Q. Jackson: 3 games

~CB Jalen Catalon: 2 games

~DT Marcus Miller: 2 games

~WR *Karch Gardiner: 1 game

~OL Brady Latham: 1 game

~OL Beaux Limmer: 1 game

~DT Taurean Carter: 0 games

~CB Malik Chavis: 0 games

~CB *Hudson Clark: 0 games

~DE Eric Gregory: 0 games

~DE *Morgan Hanna: 0 games

~TE Hudson Henry: 0 games

~DT Enoch Jackson Jr.: 0 games

~QB K.J. Jefferson: 0 games

~OL *Logan Kallesen: 0 games

~WR *Brett Nabors: 0 games

~WR Shamar Nash: 0 games

~LS *John Oehrlein: 0 games

~LB *Logan Orr: 0 games

~OL Dylan Rathcke: 0 games

~WR *Jackson Salley: 0 games

~LB *Asa Shearin: 0 games

~RB A’Montae Spivey: 0 games

~OL *Drew Vest: 0 games

~WR *John David White: 0 games

~LB Zach Zimos: 0 games

*Non-scholarship player