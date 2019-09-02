News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 14:28:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Injury Report: Dorian Gerald out for the year, other updates

F2e1r5dl3jd4e2edzcpk
Dorian Gerald will miss the rest of the 2019 season with an unusual injury. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be without one of its starting defensive ends for the rest of the season because of an unusual injury.

Senior Dorian Gerald has a strained artery in his neck, head coach Chad Morris said Monday. The injury occurred in the second quarter of the Razorbacks’ win over Portland State on Saturday and required hospitalization.

“Very strange injury,” Morris said. “He’ll be on blood thinner and will be out the rest of the year. We hope that he’ll be released from the hospital late tonight or tomorrow.”

Even after watching film, Morris said there wasn’t a hit that particularly stood out as the cause of the injury, which “puzzled us all.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}