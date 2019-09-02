FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be without one of its starting defensive ends for the rest of the season because of an unusual injury.

Senior Dorian Gerald has a strained artery in his neck, head coach Chad Morris said Monday. The injury occurred in the second quarter of the Razorbacks’ win over Portland State on Saturday and required hospitalization.

“Very strange injury,” Morris said. “He’ll be on blood thinner and will be out the rest of the year. We hope that he’ll be released from the hospital late tonight or tomorrow.”

Even after watching film, Morris said there wasn’t a hit that particularly stood out as the cause of the injury, which “puzzled us all.”