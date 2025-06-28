Advertisement
Published Jun 28, 2025
BetSaracen early SEC football regular season totals
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
The 2025 college football season is just two months from kicking off and BetSaracen is already getting you prepared for the fun with future bet lines for the Heisman Trophy, regular season win totals, plus much more.

For this, the focus will be regular season wins for the Razorbacks and their SEC counterparts.

The official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort, BetSaracen is Arkansas' favorite online sports betting platform.

Totals

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Arkansas

O/U 5.5 (+105/-130)

Alabama

O/U 9.5 (-115/-105)

Auburn

O/U 7.5 (-160/+130)

Florida

O/U 6.5 (-185/+150)

Georgia

O/U 9.5 (-165/+135)

LSU

O/U (-140/+115)

Mississippi State

O/U 3.5 (-155/+125)

Missouri

O/U 7.5 (+105/-130)

Oklahoma

O/U 6.5 (-165/+135)

Ole Miss

O/U 8.5 (-160/+130)

South Carolina

O/U 7.5 (+110/-140)

Tennessee

O/U 8.5 (+105/-125)

Texas

O/U 9.5 (-175/+140)

Texas A&M

O/U (-165/+135)

Vanderbilt

O/U 4.5 (-175/+140)

*Kentucky was not listed.

