Adou Thiero drafted by Los Angeles Lakers in second round of NBA Draft

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero was drafted 36th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Nets initially had the 36th pick and the Lakers traded up to select Thiero.

Thiero is the one and only Razorback from last year's roster who will be taken in this year's NBA Draft, as the other two former Hogs who declared — Boogie Fland and Karter Knox — opted to return to the college ranks.

A native of Pennsylvania, Thiero was a centerpiece for Arkansas when he was on the floor last season, but suffered a knee injury late in the year that sidelined him from Feb. 22 all the way until the final game of the season.