Adou Thiero drafted by Los Angeles Lakers in second round of NBA Draft

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero was drafted 36th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
The Brooklyn Nets initially had the 36th pick and the Lakers traded up to select Thiero.
Thiero is the one and only Razorback from last year's roster who will be taken in this year's NBA Draft, as the other two former Hogs who declared — Boogie Fland and Karter Knox — opted to return to the college ranks.
A native of Pennsylvania, Thiero was a centerpiece for Arkansas when he was on the floor last season, but suffered a knee injury late in the year that sidelined him from Feb. 22 all the way until the final game of the season.
Thiero appeared in 27 games and was the Hogs' leading scorer (15.1 points) and rebounder (5.8 rebounds) over the course of the season. He often used his physicality to get to the rim and draw fouls, and was the only Hog to make or attempt 100-plus free throws (120-of-175).
The third-year forward who spent his entire career under John Calipari declared for the NBA Draft on April 8 and officially shut the door on a return to Arkansas on the final day for draft entrants to withdraw and maintain their college eligibility.
After his declaration, Thiero went to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. He declined to participate in the 5-on-5 scrimmages, but measured at 6-foot-6.25 inches barefoot, 218.4 lbs with a 7-foot-0 wingspan and 8-foot-8.5 inch standing reach.