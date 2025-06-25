Four Diamond Hogs earn invite to USA National Team training camp

Fresh off of helping Arkansas finish the season in the 2025 College World Series, four Diamond Hogs have earned the opportunity to represent their country on the international stage.

Right-handed pitcher Gabe Gaeckle, lefty Cole Gibler, catcher Ryder Helfrick and infielder Cam Kozeal were invited to participate in the 2025 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

The training camp will consist of a five-game 'Stars vs. Stripes' intrasquad series that will be held at three different locations in North Carolina from June 29-July 3. It will feature 56 of the country's top non-draft-eligible college players and the final team will be selected by USA Baseball once Training Camp concludes on July 3.

Once compiled, the Collegiate National Team will compete in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series from July 8-13 in various locations across Japan.

The remaining players from the Collegiate National Team Training Camp who did not make the final squad will still have an opportunity to play at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis (N.C.) against the Appalachian League Select Team on the Fourth of July.