Arkansas freshman right-hander enters transfer portal

Freshman right-handed pitcher Lance Davis has entered his name in the transfer portal, per 64Analytics.

The Jonesboro native and Valley View High alumnus did not appear in a game for the Razorbacks in 2025 and is the ninth player from this year's team to reportedly put his name in the portal since it opened on June 2.

Other reported departures include Davis' fellow freshmen arms Tag Andrews, Jackson Farrell, Luke Williams and Ross Felder, as well as classmates Gabe Fraser and Carson Becker, plus juniors Michael Anderson and Elliott Peterson.



