Arkansas freshman right-hander enters transfer portal

Freshman right-handed pitcher Lance Davis has entered his name in the transfer portal, per 64Analytics.
The Jonesboro native and Valley View High alumnus did not appear in a game for the Razorbacks in 2025 and is the ninth player from this year's team to reportedly put his name in the portal since it opened on June 2.
Other reported departures include Davis' fellow freshmen arms Tag Andrews, Jackson Farrell, Luke Williams and Ross Felder, as well as classmates Gabe Fraser and Carson Becker, plus juniors Michael Anderson and Elliott Peterson.
Player Bio:
High School: Attended Valley View High School in Jonesboro, Ark. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 143 overall prospect and the No. 43 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report the No. 134 overall prospect and the No. 47 overall prospect in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Prep Baseball Report … 2024 ABCA/Rawlings High School All-American … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2023 Area Code Games participant … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention.