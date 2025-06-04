Two more Arkansas pitchers enter transfer portal

Arkansas freshman southpaw Luke Williams, as well as freshman righty Ross Felder, have entered the transfer portal, each have confirmed on their X accounts.

Felder and Williams are the second and third first-year arms to put their names in the portal since Tuesday, joining Maumelle righty Tag Andrews who also confirmed that he was leaving the program. None of the three received any playing time during their true freshman campaigns.

