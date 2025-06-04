Two more Arkansas pitchers enter transfer portal

Arkansas freshman southpaw Luke Williams, as well as freshman righty Ross Felder, have entered the transfer portal, each have confirmed on their X accounts.
Felder and Williams are the second and third first-year arms to put their names in the portal since Tuesday, joining Maumelle righty Tag Andrews who also confirmed that he was leaving the program. None of the three received any playing time during their true freshman campaigns.
Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for more coverage of Arkansas' postseason and inside information on the Razorbacks' transfer portal recruiting.
Ross Felder Bio:
High School
Attended Har-Ber High School in Springdale, Ark. … Ranked by Perfect Game as a top 500 overall prospect and the No. 287 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 5 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 474 overall prospect and the No. 158 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 6 overall prospect and the No. 4 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Prep Baseball Report … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2023 Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention.
Luke Williams Bio:
High School
Attended Owasso High School in Owasso, Okla. … Ranked by Perfect Game as a top 500 overall prospect and the No. 72 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 4 left-handed pitcher in Oklahoma by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 346 overall prospect and the No. 59 outfielder in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 2 outfielder in Oklahoma by Prep Baseball Report … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – West Region Honorable Mention … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West All-Region First Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West All-Region Second Team … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West All-Region Honorable Mention.