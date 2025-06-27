Report: Johnell Davis earns spot on Orlando Magic Summer League team

Johnell Davis didn't hear his name called in the 2025 NBA Draft this week, but he's still getting a shot to play at the next level. A report from Jon Chepkevich said Davis will join the Orlando Magic for the NBA Summer League.

Davis spent four seasons at Florida Atlantic and helped the Owls to a Final Four appearance before he transferred to Arkansas for his final season eligibility.

At Arkansas, He dealt with a wrist injury that hampered him for most of the season, but he came alive late in the season to help the Razorbacks to a Sweet 16 appearance.