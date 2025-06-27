Report: Johnell Davis earns spot on Orlando Magic Summer League team

Johnell Davis didn't hear his name called in the 2025 NBA Draft this week, but he's still getting a shot to play at the next level. A report from Jon Chepkevich said Davis will join the Orlando Magic for the NBA Summer League.
Davis spent four seasons at Florida Atlantic and helped the Owls to a Final Four appearance before he transferred to Arkansas for his final season eligibility.
At Arkansas, He dealt with a wrist injury that hampered him for most of the season, but he came alive late in the season to help the Razorbacks to a Sweet 16 appearance.
The 6-foot-4 guard out of Gary, Indiana, averaged 12 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on 39% shooting from the field. In his final seven games, though, that scoring numbers jumps to 17.3 points per game.
Davis' season-high in scoring came in the Hogs' season-ending loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. He dropped 30 points and hit three three-pointers, along with all 11 of his free throws, in the loss.
After the season ended, he took part in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament and finished second in scoring there. He earned a G-League camp invite as well.
If he works his way onto the Magic's roster, Davis will join former Razorback Anthony Black on a Magic squad that made an NBA Playoff appearance last season.