Arkansas freshman pitcher enters transfer portal

The Arkansas baseball team lost a freshman pitcher to the transfer portal Tuesday, HawgBeat has confirmed.

Tag Andrews, a 6-foot-0, 190-pound right-hander from Maumelle, is the first known transfer entry for the Diamond Hogs since the portal opened June 2.

A product of Maumelle High School, Andrews did not receive any playing time for Arkansas during his freshman campaign. The former No. 377 overall player in the class of 2024, according to Perfect Game, Andrews was the second-best right-handed pitcher and third-best overall player in the Natural State in his class.

Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for more coverage of Arkansas' postseason and inside information on the Razorbacks' transfer portal recruiting.