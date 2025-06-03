Arkansas freshman pitcher enters transfer portal

The Arkansas baseball team lost a freshman pitcher to the transfer portal Tuesday, HawgBeat has confirmed.
Tag Andrews, a 6-foot-0, 190-pound right-hander from Maumelle, is the first known transfer entry for the Diamond Hogs since the portal opened June 2.
A product of Maumelle High School, Andrews did not receive any playing time for Arkansas during his freshman campaign. The former No. 377 overall player in the class of 2024, according to Perfect Game, Andrews was the second-best right-handed pitcher and third-best overall player in the Natural State in his class.
Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for more coverage of Arkansas' postseason and inside information on the Razorbacks' transfer portal recruiting.
Player Bio:
High School
Attended Maumelle High School in Maumelle, Ark. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 345 overall prospect and the No. 105 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention.