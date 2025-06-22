Arkansas Baseball 2025 Offseason Roster Tracker

With the book officially closed on the Arkansas baseball team's 2025 campaign, coach Dave Van Horn has some work to do this offseason to retool the Razorbacks' roster.
The college baseball transfer portal, which Arkansas has relied heavily upon in recent years to add quality starters and depth pieces, opened June 2 for all players and will close July 1. After that point, only graduate transfers are allowed to enter the portal.
On top of the transfer portal, the Razorbacks will also have to survive through the 2025 MLB Draft, which will be held July 13 through July 14. Multiple key contributors on this year's squad will be selected and members of the 2025 recruiting class — which ranks fourth nationally, per Perfect Game — are in the crosshairs of professional ball clubs.
An important aspect of this offseason is the erasure of the 11.7 scholarship limit for college baseball teams, as well as the new 34-player roster maximum. That's down six from the usual 40-man limit, so the Hogs will have to do some creative maneuvering to be in a good spot.
With all of that said, below is an in-depth breakdown of the roster, including who the top draft prospects are, who is out of eligibility and who still has eligibility. The year classification for each player is based on what Arkansas Athletics lists them as on the official roster.
This is a fluid story that will be updated as roster changes are made.
Out of eligibility (6)
~ Dylan Carter, RHP
Note: Carter played at Crowder C.C. from 2020-21, which may grant him the chance to return to Arkansas thanks to the NCAA's blanket waiver for ex-JUCO athletes.
~ Will McEntire, RHP
~ Rocco Peppi, OF
~ Kendall Diggs, OF
~ Logan Maxwell, OF
~ Carson Boles, OF
Entered transfer portal (9)
~ Tag Andrews, RHP
~ Luke Williams, LHP
~ Ross Felder, RHP
~ Jackson Farrell, LHP
~ Gabe Fraser, INF
~ Michael Anderson, 1B
~ Zane Becker, C
~ Elliot Peterson, C
~ Lance Davis, RHP
Incoming transfers (2)
~ Little Rock RHP Jackson Wells
2025 stats: 17 G, 16 GS, 3-8 W/L, 5.36 ERA, 87.1 IP, 95 H, 52 ER, 35 BB, 97 K
~ Vanderbilt LHP Ethan McElvain
2025 stats: 16 G, 5 GS, 2-3 W/L, 7.24 ERA, 27.1 IP, 31 H, 22 ER, 28 BB, 45 K
JUCO transfers (3)
~ Johnson County C.C. RHP Denton Biller
15 GS, 4.20 ERA, 64.1 IP, 69 K, 23 BB, 57 H, 30 ER, 10-0 W/L
~ McLennan C.C. RHP Isaac Godard
N/A
~ McLennan C.C. INF Sherman Johnson II
59 GP, 216 AB, .319 BA, 69 H, 9 HR, 51 RBI, 35 BB, 39 K, 21 SB
High School Signees (16)
~ Tye Briscoe, LHP/UTL
~ Mark Brissey, RHP
~ Carson Brumbaugh, INF/RHP
~ Luke Cornelison, INF/RHP
~ Jaison DeLamar, OF/RHP
~ Walt Jones, INF
~ Peyton Lee, RHP
~ Joey Lorenzini, LHP
~ Jordan Martin, RHP
~ Cayden Mitchell, INF
~ McLane Moody, RHP
~ Alexander Peck, INF
~ Carter Rutenbar, UTL
~ Landon Schaefer, INF
~ Christian Turner, OF
~ Grant Wren, RHP
Position players with remaining eligibility (11)
Note: Player with an asterisk is draft eligible.
Pitchers with remaining eligibility (16)
Note: Player with an asterisk is draft eligible.