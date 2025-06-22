Arkansas Baseball 2025 Offseason Roster Tracker

With the book officially closed on the Arkansas baseball team's 2025 campaign, coach Dave Van Horn has some work to do this offseason to retool the Razorbacks' roster.

The college baseball transfer portal, which Arkansas has relied heavily upon in recent years to add quality starters and depth pieces, opened June 2 for all players and will close July 1. After that point, only graduate transfers are allowed to enter the portal.

On top of the transfer portal, the Razorbacks will also have to survive through the 2025 MLB Draft, which will be held July 13 through July 14. Multiple key contributors on this year's squad will be selected and members of the 2025 recruiting class — which ranks fourth nationally, per Perfect Game — are in the crosshairs of professional ball clubs.

An important aspect of this offseason is the erasure of the 11.7 scholarship limit for college baseball teams, as well as the new 34-player roster maximum. That's down six from the usual 40-man limit, so the Hogs will have to do some creative maneuvering to be in a good spot.

With all of that said, below is an in-depth breakdown of the roster, including who the top draft prospects are, who is out of eligibility and who still has eligibility. The year classification for each player is based on what Arkansas Athletics lists them as on the official roster.