Published Jun 22, 2025
Arkansas Baseball 2025 Offseason Roster Tracker
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

With the book officially closed on the Arkansas baseball team's 2025 campaign, coach Dave Van Horn has some work to do this offseason to retool the Razorbacks' roster.

The college baseball transfer portal, which Arkansas has relied heavily upon in recent years to add quality starters and depth pieces, opened June 2 for all players and will close July 1. After that point, only graduate transfers are allowed to enter the portal.

On top of the transfer portal, the Razorbacks will also have to survive through the 2025 MLB Draft, which will be held July 13 through July 14. Multiple key contributors on this year's squad will be selected and members of the 2025 recruiting class — which ranks fourth nationally, per Perfect Game — are in the crosshairs of professional ball clubs.

An important aspect of this offseason is the erasure of the 11.7 scholarship limit for college baseball teams, as well as the new 34-player roster maximum. That's down six from the usual 40-man limit, so the Hogs will have to do some creative maneuvering to be in a good spot.

With all of that said, below is an in-depth breakdown of the roster, including who the top draft prospects are, who is out of eligibility and who still has eligibility. The year classification for each player is based on what Arkansas Athletics lists them as on the official roster.

This is a fluid story that will be updated as roster changes are made.

Out of eligibility (6)

~ Dylan Carter, RHP

Note: Carter played at Crowder C.C. from 2020-21, which may grant him the chance to return to Arkansas thanks to the NCAA's blanket waiver for ex-JUCO athletes.

~ Will McEntire, RHP

~ Rocco Peppi, OF

~ Kendall Diggs, OF

~ Logan Maxwell, OF

~ Carson Boles, OF

Entered transfer portal (9)

~ Tag Andrews, RHP

~ Luke Williams, LHP

~ Ross Felder, RHP

~ Jackson Farrell, LHP

~ Gabe Fraser, INF

~ Michael Anderson, 1B

~ Zane Becker, C

~ Elliot Peterson, C

~ Lance Davis, RHP

Incoming transfers (2)

~ Little Rock RHP Jackson Wells

2025 stats: 17 G, 16 GS, 3-8 W/L, 5.36 ERA, 87.1 IP, 95 H, 52 ER, 35 BB, 97 K

~ Vanderbilt LHP Ethan McElvain

2025 stats: 16 G, 5 GS, 2-3 W/L, 7.24 ERA, 27.1 IP, 31 H, 22 ER, 28 BB, 45 K

JUCO transfers (3)

~ Johnson County C.C. RHP Denton Biller

15 GS, 4.20 ERA, 64.1 IP, 69 K, 23 BB, 57 H, 30 ER, 10-0 W/L

~ McLennan C.C. RHP Isaac Godard

N/A

~ McLennan C.C. INF Sherman Johnson II

59 GP, 216 AB, .319 BA, 69 H, 9 HR, 51 RBI, 35 BB, 39 K, 21 SB

High School Signees (16)

~ Tye Briscoe, LHP/UTL

~ Mark Brissey, RHP

~ Carson Brumbaugh, INF/RHP

~ Luke Cornelison, INF/RHP

~ Jaison DeLamar, OF/RHP

~ Walt Jones, INF

~ Peyton Lee, RHP

~ Joey Lorenzini, LHP

~ Jordan Martin, RHP

~ Cayden Mitchell, INF

~ McLane Moody, RHP

~ Alexander Peck, INF

~ Carter Rutenbar, UTL

~ Landon Schaefer, INF

~ Christian Turner, OF

~ Grant Wren, RHP

Position players with remaining eligibility (11)

Note: Player with an asterisk is draft eligible.

Position Players 
Name, PositionYear (for 2026 season)

Justin Thomas Jr., OF*

Senior

Wehiwa Aloy, SS*

Senior

Brent Iredale, 3B*

Senior

Reese Robinett, 1B*

Redshirt Junior

Charles Davalan, OF*

Junior

Cam Kozeal, INF

Junior

Nolan Souza, INF

Junior

Kuhio Aloy, DH

Junior

Ryder Helfrick, C

Junior

Carson Willis, C

Redshirt Freshman

Brenton Clark, OF

Redshirt Freshman

Pitchers with remaining eligibility (16)

Note: Player with an asterisk is draft eligible.

Pitchers
NameYear (for 2026 season)

Gage Wood, RHP*

Senior

Zach Root, LHP*

Senior

Landon Beidelschies, LHP*

Senior

Parker Coil, LHP*

Senior

Ben Bybee, RHP*

Senior

Christian Foutch, RHP*

Senior

Aiden Jimenez, RHP*

Redshirt Junior

Cooper Dossett, RHP*

Redshirt Junior

Gabe Gaeckle, RHP

Junior

Tate McGuire, RHP

Junior

Colin Fisher, LHP

Junior

Hunter Dietz, LHP

Redshirt Sophomore

Steele Eaves, RHP

Sophomore

Cole Gibler, LHP

Sophomore

Carson Wiggins, RHP

Sophomore

Tyler Holland, RHP

Redshirt Freshman

