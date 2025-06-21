Arkansas freshman catcher, two others enter transfer portal

Freshman catcher Zane Becker appeared in 20 games with 9 starts for Arkansas this season. (Photo by Arkansas Athletics)

Arkansas freshman catcher Zane Becker has entered his name in the transfer portal, as well as two other Razorbacks, both a source from the team and 64Analytics confirmed with HawgBeat. Becker, a Flower Mound, Texas, native appeared in 20 games with nine starts this season for the Razorbacks and slashed .258/.425/.452 with eight hits, three doubles, a home run and six runs batted in. Juniors Michael Anderson (INF) and Elliott Peterson (C) are also reportedly in the portal. Anderson appeared in four games in 2025 with two starts, and Peterson did not receive any game action.

Since the most recent transfer portal cycle began on June 2, eight players from this year's team have entered or announced their intention: pitchers Tag Andrews, Jackson Farrell, Ross Felder and Luke Williams, plus infielder Gabe Fraser confirmed on Instagram Friday.

Player Bios

Zane Becker

Attended Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Texas … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 386 overall prospect and the No. 41 catcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 34 overall prospect and the No. 4 catcher in Texas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 197 overall prospect and the No. 18 catcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 22 overall prospect and the No. 3 catcher in Texas by Prep Baseball Report … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Texas All-Region First Team … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas All-Region First Team.

Michael Anderson 2024 (Sophomore at Rhode Island)» Atlantic 10 Player of the Week (March 26) Served as a team captain … Played in 47 games with 45 starts as the team’s primary first baseman during his sophomore campaign … Slashed .252/.411/.574 with 13 home runs, second most on the team, and a team-leading 41 RBI … His 13 home runs are sixth most in URI’s single-season record book … Tallied 39 hits, including nine doubles and one triple, and scored 34 runs on the year … Recorded nine multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games … Defensively, posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 239 total chances … Belted his first home run of the season at UT Rio Grande Valley (Feb. 18), driving in two runs … Went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI at Texas A&M (March 10) … Had three hits, including two doubles and a home run, and three RBI at Northeastern (March 15) … Set the NCAA Division I single-game high and a program record with 12 RBI against Stonehill (March 20) … Went 5-for-6 in the contest with a pair of doubles, a triple and two home runs, earning Atlantic 10 Player of the Week accolades … Had a double, a home run and four RBI against Saint Joseph’s (April 13) … Set the single-game record when he was hit by a pitch four times at George Washington (April 20) … Blasted two homers and drove in five runs at Davidson (May 3) … Closed out the season with a two-RBI performance at Dayton (May 18). 2023 (Freshman at Rhode Island)» Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American» All-Atlantic 10 (Second Team)» All-Atlantic 10 Rookie Team» Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week (Feb. 21; Feb. 28; April 24) Earned Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball … Started all 52 games as a true freshman … Slashed .316/.396/.555 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI … Scored 43 runs on the year .. Tallied 66 hits, including a team-high 18 doubles and one triple … Tallied 18 multi-hit games, including two four-hit games, and 11 multi-RBI games … Defensively, posted a .993 fielding percentage with three errors in 436 total chances … Hit a double in his collegiate debut at Sam Houston (Feb. 17) … Had a season-high four RBI in his second collegiate game, collecting a pair of doubles at Sam Houston (Feb. 18) … In the finale at Sam Houston State (Feb. 19), collected two more hits, including one double … Connected on his first career home run at Mercer (Feb. 24) … Had a four-hit game at Mercer (Feb. 26), homering twice … Earned Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks as a result of his performances … Went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBI against Davidson (April 22) en route to his third Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week Award … Matched his season highs in hits (4), including a home run, and RBI (4) against VCU (May 19) … Ended the season on a 21-game reached base streak … Also made eight appearances on the mound, posting a 6.23 ERA in 8.2 innings with 17 strikeouts … Made his first career start against Hartford (April 26) and striking out a season-high four. High School Attended Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, Pa. … Ranked by Perfect Game as a top 500 overall prospect and the No. 83 first baseman in the class of 2022 … Rated the No. 69 overall prospect and the No. 4 first baseman in Rhode Island by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 72 overall prospect and the No. 6 first baseman in Rhode Island … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Atlantic Region Honorable Mention … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Atlantic Region Honorable Mention.