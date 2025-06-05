Fourth Arkansas pitcher in three days enters transfer portal

Arkansas freshman left-handed pitcher Jackson Farrell has entered his name in the transfer portal, HawgBeat confirmed on Thursday.
The Oklahoma native did not appear in a game this season and is the fourth Razorback pitcher from the 2024 class to enter the portal in the past three days.
Maumelle native Tag Andrews is also leaving the program, along with classmates Ross Felder and Luke Williams, who all have put their names in the portal. Andrews and Williams confirmed their intent to transfer on Tuesday and Felder made it public on Wednesday.
Attended Owasso High School in Owasso, Okla. … Ranked by Perfect Game as a top 500 overall prospect and the No. 70 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 13 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-handed pitcher in Oklahoma by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 342 overall prospect and the No. 38 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 2 left-handed pitcher in Oklahoma by Prep Baseball Report … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – West All-Region Second Team … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West Region Honorable Mention.