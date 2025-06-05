Fourth Arkansas pitcher in three days enters transfer portal

Arkansas freshman left-handed pitcher Jackson Farrell has entered his name in the transfer portal, HawgBeat confirmed on Thursday.

The Oklahoma native did not appear in a game this season and is the fourth Razorback pitcher from the 2024 class to enter the portal in the past three days.

Maumelle native Tag Andrews is also leaving the program, along with classmates Ross Felder and Luke Williams, who all have put their names in the portal. Andrews and Williams confirmed their intent to transfer on Tuesday and Felder made it public on Wednesday.

Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for more coverage of Arkansas' postseason and inside information on the Razorbacks' transfer portal recruiting.