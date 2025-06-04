Wehiwa Aloy named Golden Spikes finalist

Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was named as one of three finalists for the 2025 Golden Spikes Award on Wednesday, along with Tennessee's Liam Doyle and Florida State's Alex Lodise.

The 47th Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 21 on ESPN at 5:30 p.m. CT, prior to first pitch of Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series finals.

“It is a tremendous honor to name Wehiwa, Liam, and Alex as finalists for this year’s Golden Spikes Award,” USA Baseball CEO/Executive Director Paul Seiler said in a press release. “By every measure, these three student-athletes exemplify the best of the best of amateur baseball and are extremely deserving of this honor. We are looking forward to naming our forty-seventh winner of the Golden Spikes Award and adding another great player to the storied history of this award.”