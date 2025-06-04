Wehiwa Aloy named Golden Spikes finalist

Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was named as one of three finalists for the 2025 Golden Spikes Award on Wednesday, along with Tennessee's Liam Doyle and Florida State's Alex Lodise.
The 47th Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 21 on ESPN at 5:30 p.m. CT, prior to first pitch of Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series finals.
“It is a tremendous honor to name Wehiwa, Liam, and Alex as finalists for this year’s Golden Spikes Award,” USA Baseball CEO/Executive Director Paul Seiler said in a press release. “By every measure, these three student-athletes exemplify the best of the best of amateur baseball and are extremely deserving of this honor. We are looking forward to naming our forty-seventh winner of the Golden Spikes Award and adding another great player to the storied history of this award.”
Through last weekend's Fayetteville Regional, Aloy is slashing .355/.440/.686 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI in 59 games. He has also logged plenty of web gem plays defensively and currently has a .967 fielding percentage while being charged with only five errors.
Other season accolades for Aloy include being named SEC Player of the Week twice, SEC Player of the Year, a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award and a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.
If Aloy wins he will be the third player in program history to do so, joining Andrew Benintendi (2015) and Kevin Kopps (2021). Aloy is the second Razorback in as many seasons to be named a finalist for the prestigious award after Hagen Smith cracked the final three a year ago.