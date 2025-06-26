Calipari's streak of first-round picks ends in 2025 NBA Draft

The streak, which started in the 2008 NBA Draft, began after former Memphis point guard Derrick Rose was taken with the first overall pick by the Chicago Bulls.

Calipari's streak ends at 17 years, as the only player from last year's Razorback squad — Adou Thiero — did not hear his name called. Two other Hogs had initially entered their names in the draft after last season ended, but both Karter Knox and Boogie Fland decided to return to college (Fland transferred to Florida and Knox returned to Arkansas) withdrew to build up their draft stock.

For the first time since 2007, Arkansas head coach John Calipari did not have a player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Since then, Calipari has sent names like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who just won the NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Four of Calipari's former players have been taken with the top overall pick — Rose, John Wall, Anthony Davis and Karl Anthony-Townes.

In Calipari's 31-year career as a coach, he's produced an astounding total of 61 players. 29 of those were taken in the first 15 picks of their draft, and he has 28 former players who were on active NBA rosters last season.

Thiero's draft status was always going to be a borderline first-round selection. Most mocks had him going either early in the second round or late in the first round. No Ceilings, an outlet that covers the NBA Draft extensively, had Thiero mocked as high as No. 27.

By the time the first round came to a close on Wednesday night, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas had Thiero as the fourth-best player available in the draft.

Thiero was a centerpiece for Arkansas for most of the season. He appeared in 27 games and was the Hogs' leading scorer (15.1 points) and rebounder (5.8 rebounds) over the course of the season. A knee injury he suffered against Missouri on Feb. 22 sidelined him all the way until the final game of the season.

The second round of the NBA Draft will begin at 7 p.m. CT at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York, on June 26.