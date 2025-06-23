Intel, nuggets on Diamond Hogs' transfer targets

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks are fully focused on overhauling the team's roster following last week's elimination from the College World Series.

In fact, the Diamond Hogs' skipper jumped straight to recruiting when asked about what's next for his program this offseason.

"You're always looking to the future," Van Horn said June 18. "You're always looking a year down the road, two years down the road. And we've been on the phone a lot up here with kids that we're trying to get to come visit us when our season's over. So we'll be on the phone probably tomorrow getting them lined up."

With that being said, which portal prospects has Arkansas reached out to? Who all is on visit watch and is anyone new — as the Hogs already have pledges from Little Rock right-hander Jackson Wells and Vanderbilt lefty Ethan McElvain — close to a commitment?

HawgBeat answers all those questions and more below in this week's transfer portal update...