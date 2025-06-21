Wehiwa Aloy wins Golden Spikes Award

The Wailuku, Hawaii, native has been elite both in the field and at the plate this season, as he led the Diamond Hogs in nearly every major category. Over the course of the season and into the College World Series, Aloy slashed .350/.434/.673 and hit 21 home runs, 19 doubles, 42 extra-base hits and 68 RBI.

Aloy was present in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday and was one of three finalists for the award, along with Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle and Florida State shortstop Alex Lodise.

Aloy's teammate, Charles Davalan, made the claim that Aloy is the best player in college baseball after the Hogs' win over Texas on May 3.

"He’s the best player in college in the country," Davalan said. "It’s not even close. He’ll do everything. He plays defense, probably the best in the country too. He’s one of the better hitters in the country...he’s the best player in the country. For me, that’s pretty simple."

Now the recipient of the award, Aloy is the second Razorback since 2021 to win the award and is the first position player to win the award since Andrew Benintendi in 2015.

Though Aloy technically has eligibility left and could return to the Razorbacks next season, it's unlikely that will be the path he'll take. Several MLB Draft mocks have Aloy being taken somewhere in the first round of the MLB Draft, which will take place on July 13 and 14.