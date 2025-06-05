State-by-state breakdown of Arkansas' 2026 class

Four-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough. (Photo via Rivals.com)

Arkansas football's 2026 class is starting to come together, as the Hogs have 17 recruits on board after three announced their pledges in the last week. The class is ranked No. 14 in the country and fourth in the SEC according to Rivals, and features three four-star recruits, 12 three-stars and two who have yet to receive a rating from Rivals. One of the class's headliners just jumped on board on Monday, as four-star offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore committed to the Razorbacks fresh off an official visit over the weekend. The Hogs added three-star linebacker Caleb Gordon a day later out of Gastonia, North Carolina. This year's class is a little different than previous years. Arkansas' coaching staff has placed an emphasis on recruiting the state of Texas, but it also features players from as far west as California and as far east as North Carolina. Texas isn't the only state Arkansas is recruiting, though, so HawgBeat dives into each state and shows which states have produced the most recruits for Arkansas in this year's class...



Texas — 5 commits

The Razorbacks have five in the fold so far from the Lone Star State, which is less than in the class of 2025 (seven signees). All of those come on the offensive side of the ball, as two are offensive linemen, two are wide receivers and one is a tight end.

Oklahoma — 2 commits

Arkansas hasn't touched the state of Oklahoma since last August, when both Colton Yarbrough and Adam Auston committed within minutes of each other.

Carolinas — 2 commits

We're going to group the Carolinas together here. Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino snagged his 2026 quarterback fairly early on in Jayvon Gilmore, who just completed his official visit last weekend, and the Hogs also got Gordon on Tuesday.

Minnesota — 1 commit

Minnesota is not a heavily-recruited state for the Razorbacks, but they have one big connection to tight end Kade Bush in the 2026 class. Former Razorback and NFL lineman Frank Ragnow — who just announced his retirement on Monday — went to the same high school that Bush plays at.

Lousiana — 1 commit

To put it plainly, it's hard to recruit against LSU in Louisiana, which is why there haven't been a lot of Razorbacks who come out of the state. In Sam Pittman's previous five classes, only five have come from Louisiana. Slocum is the second product from Lousiana to jump on board in as many years, but prior to that the Hogs haven't grabbed anyone from Louisiana since the class of 2021.

Georgia — 1 commit

Several members of Arkansas' team in the last several years have come from the Peach State, but Copeland is the only recruit so far in the fold from Georgia. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Penn State, Maryland, Nebraska and others.

Florida — 1 commit

Ashley Walker might be on the more underrated offensive line recruits in this year's class. He chose Arkansas over offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and others.

California — 1 commit

California is home for Arkansas' longest-tenured commits in the class in defensive back Tay Lockett. He jumped on board in August 2023 and despite official visits to UCLA and Oregon, seems locked in with the Razorbacks.

Alabama — 1 commit

Arkansas snagged Carnell Jackson out of Auburn, which marks the fourth straight class the Hogs have gotten a player out of the state of Alabama.

Arkansas — 2 commits