Arkansas lands three-star linebacker from North Carolina

Gordon, who plays for Ashbrook High School in Gastonia, North Carolina, chose the Razorbacks over offers from Clemson, Cincinnati, North Carolina, NC State and others.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams added another piece to the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday as three-star linebacker Caleb Gordon announced his pledge to the Hogs.

Gordon took an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend, and interestingly, the Hogs got in later than others in his recruitment. He reported the offer from Arkansas on May 14, almost two months after his Top 8, which didn't include Arkansas, was released.

As a junior, Gordon appeared in 10 games for Ashbrook and logged 141 total tackles (92 assisted and 49 solo) and had four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

With Gordon's commitment, the Razorbacks now have 17 total in the class of 2026, which ranks 14th in the nation and fourth in the SEC.