Arkansas got 'one of a kind' in 2026 OT Bryce Gilmore

"Once I saw what I was going to be getting into then there was no better place for me."

"I told myself that I was not going to commit off of an OV, and I know it looks like I did, but there is more to it," Gilmore told HawgBeat. "I had never really seen Fayetteville and did not know what I was going to be getting myself into, personally.

Prosper (Texas) offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore was set to announce his college decision on July 3, his birthday, but he was already sold when he left Fayetteville following his official visit to Arkansas last weekend.

Gilmore narrowed down his final choices to the Hogs, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, but he had many more options. He owns 40 offers in total that also include Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, Miami, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Utah and Washington.

A natural left tackle, Gilmore was hosted by last year's starter on the left side, Fernando Carmona, and Corey Robinson II, who transferred from Georgia Tech back in December. Their personal stories both on and off of the field, combined with Gilmore's personal relationships with head coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos, had a profound impact.

"Corey, Fernando and I chopped it up for most of my visit," Gilmore said. "I got to know more about Arkansas, plus how Coach Pittman and Coach Mateos are on the real. It was good for me to be with them because those are two top guys on their offensive line that I was getting to know life stories and all of that stuff. That was huge for me."

Gilmore's ceiling impressed Pittman and Mateos, and even maybe surprised them a little once they saw more of his production on the field.

"They told me that I am one of a kind," Gilmore said. "During my recruiting, Coach Mateos thought I would be more of an athletic guy and not that strong. He had an idea of what I was like then, but once he saw my stuff on the varsity level he knew I was different."

The Razorbacks rebounded from a frustrating 4-8 season in 2023 to 7-6 last fall and won the Liberty Bowl, Pittman's third bowl victory in his five seasons with the team. While some still have questions about the direction of the program, Gilmore believes he is another building block.

"I like to look at it as improvement and they can only continue to go up from here if they are getting the right players," Gilmore said. "I believe I am the right player to help them in that process of building it back up."

Pittman has made offensive line a priority in the 2026 class, as Gilmore is one of four who have given their pledge along with Hugh Smith, Ashley Walker and Tucker Young. Gilmore is one of the class' three four-stars as well as defensive lineman Colton Yarbrough and wide receiver Dequane Prevo.



