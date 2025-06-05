Wehiwa Aloy named finalist for Dick Howser Trophy

The Dick Howser Trophy is given in memory of former Florida State All-America shortstop and major league player and manager who died of brain cancer in 1987. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage.

Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy has been named a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, it was announced Thursday.

Aloy is slashing a team-leading .355/.440/.686 with 20 home runs, tied for fourth most in program history, and 64 RBI through 59 games this season. He's on track to putting in one of the best offensive seasons in Arkansas program history as he leads the Razorbacks in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base plus slugging (1.126), runs scored (77), hits (86), doubles (18), home runs (20), extra-base hits (39) and total bases (166).

Defensively, Aloy has just five errors in 205 total chances and has a fielding percentage of .976.

Along with being a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, Aloy is also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Broks Wallace Award.

A native of Wailuku, Hawaii, Aloy is the second Razorback in as many years to be named a finalist for the award, as he joins left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith from last year's squad.

If he wins the award, Aloy will be the third Razorback in program history to win the Dick Howser Trophy. Andrew Benintendi (2015) and Kevin Kopps (2021) are the other two Razorbacks to win the award.

Aloy will take the field next in the Super Regionals against Tennessee this coming weekend. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for more coverage of Arkansas baseball.