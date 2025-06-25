Where Adou Thiero could be picked in NBA Draft

The day is finally here, as 59 players will hear their names called in the 2025 NBA Draft between Wednesday and Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.

After the season ended, the Razorbacks had three declare for this year's draft, but only one remains. Junior forward Adou Thiero opted to stay in the NBA Draft, while Karter Knox opted to return to Arkansas and Boogie Fland chose to transfer to Florida.

Thiero was a centerpiece for Arkansas when he was on the floor last season, but suffered a knee injury late in the year that sidelined him from Feb. 22 all the way until the final game of the season. He appeared in 27 games and was the Hogs' leading scorer (15.1 points) and rebounder (5.8 rebounds) over the course of the season.

The third-year forward who spent his entire career under John Calipari declared for the NBA Draft and officially shut the door on a return to Arkansas on the final day for draft entrants to withdraw and maintain their college eligibility.

While it may seem like a long shot based on some of the mock drafts that have been released, if Thiero sneaks into the first round of the draft, it will mark the 18th straight year that Calipari has had a player drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft.

With the draft just hours away, HawgBeat takes a look at various mock drafts and where Thiero could be drafted...