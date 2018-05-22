If you look at the HawgBeat Big Board, it's clear that the linebacker position is one of the most uncertain of the 2019 class and the Hogs are still giving out new offers everyday. The newest linebacker offer went out yesterday to La Grange, Georgia outside linebacker Jacorius "Joko" Willis, a 3-star out of Troup High School.

Willis has already racked up offers from 14 schools and four SEC programs including Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M.

"I had a good spring," Willis said. "I picked up offers from Arkansas, Missouri, East Carolina, Troy and Southern Miss. Troy and ECU are showing me the most love right now."