2019 GA LB Joko Willis Updates His Recruitment After New Hogs Offer
If you look at the HawgBeat Big Board, it's clear that the linebacker position is one of the most uncertain of the 2019 class and the Hogs are still giving out new offers everyday. The newest linebacker offer went out yesterday to La Grange, Georgia outside linebacker Jacorius "Joko" Willis, a 3-star out of Troup High School.
Willis has already racked up offers from 14 schools and four SEC programs including Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M.
"I had a good spring," Willis said. "I picked up offers from Arkansas, Missouri, East Carolina, Troy and Southern Miss. Troy and ECU are showing me the most love right now."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news