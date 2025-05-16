Which 2026 hoops prospect could commit to Arkansas Razorbacks next?

The Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team secured its first commitment for the 2026 class on Wednesday with the announcement that Little Rock Christian's JJ Andrews was staying home. The 6-foot-6 four-star guard picked the Hogs over Missouri and LSU.

Andrews, the 40th-ranked overall prospect in the 2026 class, also had offers from Arkansas – Pine Bluff, Illinois, Marquette, Ole Miss, NC State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Southern Cal.

Now it's time to look at who could be next to join Andrews. Below are seven prospects to keep an eye on through the summer circuits.