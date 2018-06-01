Offered by the Razorbacks a little over a month ago, 2020 dual-threat quarterback Michael Henderson is already earning his way to the top of the board for elite schools around the country. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound rising junior can let it fly and is an absolute terror on the ground for Ranchview High School out in DFW.

"Spring was great, I picked up a lot of offers and approximately 50 coaches came by to see me," Henderson said. "From my new offers, my Mizzou and Arkansas offers really stand out."

Henderson now holds 14 division-I offers from schools like Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, TCU, Nebraska, Texas A&M and more.

"I like Mizzou because I have a family connection to it," Henderson said. "I lived in Missouri for 10 years, the majority of my childhood. They were the "thing," everyone wanted to go to Mizzou. It was awesome to get an offer from them."

"I really like my Arkansas offer because of Coach Craddock the quarterbacks' coach," Henderson said. "He's always up here and talking to me. We have a good recruiting relationship."

Henderson said he's going to go to the Ohio State camp this summer but he also has a lot of other plans too, including finally getting to visit the Hill. Henderson was scheduled to take a visit to Fayetteville this past month but had to postpone for family reasons.