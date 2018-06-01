2020 Ranchview QB Michael Henderson Talks Hog Offer and List Leaders
Offered by the Razorbacks a little over a month ago, 2020 dual-threat quarterback Michael Henderson is already earning his way to the top of the board for elite schools around the country. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound rising junior can let it fly and is an absolute terror on the ground for Ranchview High School out in DFW.
"Spring was great, I picked up a lot of offers and approximately 50 coaches came by to see me," Henderson said. "From my new offers, my Mizzou and Arkansas offers really stand out."
Henderson now holds 14 division-I offers from schools like Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, TCU, Nebraska, Texas A&M and more.
"I like Mizzou because I have a family connection to it," Henderson said. "I lived in Missouri for 10 years, the majority of my childhood. They were the "thing," everyone wanted to go to Mizzou. It was awesome to get an offer from them."
"I really like my Arkansas offer because of Coach Craddock the quarterbacks' coach," Henderson said. "He's always up here and talking to me. We have a good recruiting relationship."
Henderson said he's going to go to the Ohio State camp this summer but he also has a lot of other plans too, including finally getting to visit the Hill. Henderson was scheduled to take a visit to Fayetteville this past month but had to postpone for family reasons.
"The way Coach Craddock talks to me I can tell that I'm a big priority for them," Hendersons said. "Every time he's in Dallas he says I'm his first stop. I like that a lot and he's a cool guy so I'm looking forward to touring the campus."
Henderson runs a spread offense at Ranchview but he runs the ball a lot. He says he feels equally confident in his throwing ability but with the personnel currently on his team, the coaches want him to run the ball more. Henderson got a concussion his sophomore season so he had to sit out five games, setting him up for an even bigger junior year.
Henderson is one of six 2020 quarterback offers for the Hogs and there's already one off the board after Lake Travis QB Hudson Card committed to Texas last weekend. Arkansas will have to compete with one of the hottest names in college football right now for this 2020 dual-threat.
"I love Oklahoma, that's like home," Henderson said. "They're a big priority for me right now, I need to get back over there soon. They talk to me twice a week. I like to score touchdowns so I think I'd fit right in."
This summer, Henderson said he's working on his throwing accuracy down the field as well as his ability to make cuts in the open field and keeping his balance as he barrels towards the endzone.