2021 Midseason Transfer Tracker: How former Hogs have fared at new schools

With Arkansas off this week, HawgBeat thought it’d be a great opportunity to check in on how former Razorbacks are doing in college football around the country.

Here’s the latest edition of our Transfer Tracker…

*walk-on at Arkansas

*QB Austin Aune - North Texas

2021 stats: 78 of 149 passing (52.3%), 851 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT; 45 carries, 153 yards

A former minor league baseball player, Aune spent just one semester as a walk-on at Arkansas before leaving for North Texas. Part of a two-quarterback system with the Mean Green last year, he actually began this season as the backup before taking over as the starter the last three games. He has as many touchdown passes as interceptions and is completing just 52.3 percent of his passes for 5.7 yards per attempt.

WR Jarrod Barnes - Central Arkansas (FCS)

2021 stats: none

After catching 36 passes for 320 yards over the last two seasons, Barnes has appeared in just one game this season - according to individual box score participation charts - and does not have any statistics. Despite this being his fifth season in college, he is listed as a junior by the Bears.

S Chevin Calloway - SMU

2021 stats: none

The top signee in Arkansas’ 2017 signing class, Calloway transferred during his second year in Fayetteville and landed back close to home at SMU. Now a fifth-year senior, he left the team during fall camp because of personal reasons, but recently returned. Although he’s appeared in one game, Calloway has yet to record any statistics.

P George Caratan - Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (JUCO)

2021 stats: 40 punts, 40.6-yard average, 16 inside the 20, 11 fair caught, 4 touchbacks

Following two seasons in which he never played at Michigan, Caratan was special teams coordinator Scott Fountain’s hand-picked punter last offseason. He opened 2020 as the starter, but had a couple of punts blocked and also botched a hold on an extra-point attempt, leading to him losing his job. He entered the portal and decided to use the COVID-19 eligibility relief by going the JUCO route, where he’s pinned 16 of his 40 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

DT Collin Clay - Oklahoma State

2021 stats: none

After getting significant reps on Arkansas’ defensive line as a true freshman, Clay opted to transfer closer to home. Unfortunately, a torn ACL sidelined him all of last season and he has yet to play this season, with head coach Mike Gundy previously saying they expect him back next year.

*WR Tobias Enlow - Central Arkansas (FCS)

2021 stats: 11 receptions, 83 yards, 1 TD

A former walk-on at Arkansas, Enlow transferred to UCA and has worked his way into a role on the Bears’ offense. He hasn’t started any games this year, but has caught 11 passes for 83 yards - including a 7-yard touchdown against UAPB. Enlow now has 23 receptions for 202 yards during his team at UCA.

DT Billy Ferrell - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO)

2021 stats: 10 tackles (6 solo), 3 TFL

Now in his third season in junior college, Ferrell has racked up three tackles for loss in seven games. He has previously committed to UTSA, where he’ll reunite with former Arkansas assistants Jeff Traylor and Barry Lunney Jr., who have the Roadrunners in the top 25 as their head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively. Ferrell was an in-state prospect who chose the Razorbacks over Alabama and others, but he never saw the field during his redshirt season in 2018 before transferring.

LB Kyrei Fisher - Oregon State

2021 stats: 8 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hurries

Appearing in four of the Beavers’ seven games this season, Fisher has been a reserve linebacker for Oregon State in 2021. Most of his playing time - 25 of 34 defensive snaps - came in a blowout win over Idaho.

OL Nicholas Fulwider - Texas State

2021 stats: none

In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Fulwider appeared in just one game as a defensive lineman. His 6-foot-7 frame led to some fans calling for him to switch sides of the ball and that’s what he did at Texas State, as he’s now listed as an offensive lineman. However, he has yet to appear in a game for the Bobcats.

*WR Karch Gardiner - UTSA

2021 stats: none

After making some noise as a walk-on at Arkansas, Gardiner reunited with Traylor and Lunney at UTSA. He’s played just one offensive snap this season.

TE Grayson Gunter - Southern Miss

2021 stats: 8 receptions, 103 yards

Only a couple of offensive linemen and a running back - Frank Gore Jr. - have played more offensive snaps for Southern Miss than Gunter, who is the Golden Eagles’ starting tight end. In addition to his eight catches, he has only one drop this year, according to Pro Football Focus. That is something he struggled with at Arkansas.

RB Chase Hayden - Illinois

2021 stats: 5 carries, 18 yards

Reunited with Bret Bielema after a brief stint at East Carolina, Hayden has appeared in five games for the Fighting Illini - but has played just six offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps all year.

DB Korey Hernandez - Eastern Michigan

2021 stats: none

After playing significant snaps and starting four of six games for Eastern Michigan last season, Hernandez has yet to appear in a game this year. He is still listed on the roster, but HawgBeat couldn’t find anything on why he might not be playing.

DT Enoch Jackson Jr. - North Texas

2021 stats: 11 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack

A few days after the annual Red-White spring game back in April, in which he played significant snaps with the first-team defense, Jackson announced his decision to enter the portal. He played just 24 defensive snaps during his two seasons in Fayetteville. Now playing closer to home, Jackson is part of North Texas’ defensive line rotation, averaging nearly 24 snaps per game. He notched his first career sack against Louisiana Tech last month.

WR T.Q. Jackson - SMU

2021 stats: none

Now in his second season at SMU after appearing in just three games for the Razorbacks, Jackson has yet to see the field in 2021. He played some last year, thanks to immediate eligibility granted a couple games into season, but struggled with mistakes as a return man.

DL Alexy Jean-Baptiste - Campbell (FCS)

2021 stats: 4 tackles (0 solo), 1 TFL

After enjoying some success as a defensive end at Florida International, Jean-Baptiste transferred down to the FCS ranks. He’s appeared in six games for Campbell, but is not a starter.

WR Jordan Jones - Cincinnati

2021 stats: 3 receptions, 20 yards

Taking advantage of the eligibility relief because of COVID-19, Jones is a “super senior” at Cincinnati, which is currently ranked No. 2 behind Georgia. He hasn’t had a large role for the Bearcats, though, playing just 56 offensive snaps in four games.

QB Cole Kelley - Southeastern Louisiana (FCS)

2021 stats: 216 of 290 passing (74.5%), 2,742 yards, 26 TD, 5 INT; 81 carries, 312 yards, 8 TD

Fresh off a season in which he won the Walter Payton Award as the top player in the FCS, Kelly has guided the Lions to a 6-1 start with the lone loss being a 45-42 shootout at FBS foe Louisiana Tech. He’s putting up even better numbers now than he did in the spring, completing close to 75 percent of his passes and accounting for nearly 5 touchdowns per game.

QB Jack Lindsey - Arkansas Tech (DII)

2021 stats: 132 of 221 passing (59.7%), 11 TD, 6 INT; 58 carries, 191 yards, 2 TD

One of five quarterbacks to start a game at Arkansas in 2019, Lindsey - a former walk-on - decided to finish his career with a “super senior” season at the Division II level. With him running the show, Arkansas Tech is just 2-6, but he nearly led the Wonder Boys to an upset over ranked Henderson State this past weekend, throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-38 overtime loss.

S Myles Mason - Louisiana Tech

2021 stats: 19 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU

Although he hasn’t started any of Louisiana Tech’s seven games, Mason has been a significant contributor on the Bulldogs’ defense. He is actually the highest graded safety on the team, earning a 66.8 mark on 168 snaps from Pro Football Focus.

DB Jarques McClellion - Florida State

2021 stats: 10 tackles (6 solo), 1 BPU

McClellion was a two-year starting cornerback at Arkansas before getting surpassed on the depth chart and deciding to opt out of the 2020 season. He ended up transferring to Florida State, where he converted to safety and has played only 85 defensive snaps this year.

WR Shamar Nash - Memphis

2021 stats: none

A former four-star recruit, Nash never saw the field during two seasons at Arkansas and has yet to see the field in his first season at Memphis, where he transferred to get closer to home.