2021 Midseason Transfer Tracker: How former Hogs have fared at new schools
With Arkansas off this week, HawgBeat thought it’d be a great opportunity to check in on how former Razorbacks are doing in college football around the country.
Here’s the latest edition of our Transfer Tracker…
*walk-on at Arkansas
*QB Austin Aune - North Texas
2021 stats: 78 of 149 passing (52.3%), 851 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT; 45 carries, 153 yards
A former minor league baseball player, Aune spent just one semester as a walk-on at Arkansas before leaving for North Texas. Part of a two-quarterback system with the Mean Green last year, he actually began this season as the backup before taking over as the starter the last three games. He has as many touchdown passes as interceptions and is completing just 52.3 percent of his passes for 5.7 yards per attempt.
WR Jarrod Barnes - Central Arkansas (FCS)
2021 stats: none
After catching 36 passes for 320 yards over the last two seasons, Barnes has appeared in just one game this season - according to individual box score participation charts - and does not have any statistics. Despite this being his fifth season in college, he is listed as a junior by the Bears.
S Chevin Calloway - SMU
2021 stats: none
The top signee in Arkansas’ 2017 signing class, Calloway transferred during his second year in Fayetteville and landed back close to home at SMU. Now a fifth-year senior, he left the team during fall camp because of personal reasons, but recently returned. Although he’s appeared in one game, Calloway has yet to record any statistics.
P George Caratan - Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (JUCO)
2021 stats: 40 punts, 40.6-yard average, 16 inside the 20, 11 fair caught, 4 touchbacks
Following two seasons in which he never played at Michigan, Caratan was special teams coordinator Scott Fountain’s hand-picked punter last offseason. He opened 2020 as the starter, but had a couple of punts blocked and also botched a hold on an extra-point attempt, leading to him losing his job. He entered the portal and decided to use the COVID-19 eligibility relief by going the JUCO route, where he’s pinned 16 of his 40 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
DT Collin Clay - Oklahoma State
2021 stats: none
After getting significant reps on Arkansas’ defensive line as a true freshman, Clay opted to transfer closer to home. Unfortunately, a torn ACL sidelined him all of last season and he has yet to play this season, with head coach Mike Gundy previously saying they expect him back next year.
*WR Tobias Enlow - Central Arkansas (FCS)
2021 stats: 11 receptions, 83 yards, 1 TD
A former walk-on at Arkansas, Enlow transferred to UCA and has worked his way into a role on the Bears’ offense. He hasn’t started any games this year, but has caught 11 passes for 83 yards - including a 7-yard touchdown against UAPB. Enlow now has 23 receptions for 202 yards during his team at UCA.
DT Billy Ferrell - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO)
2021 stats: 10 tackles (6 solo), 3 TFL
Now in his third season in junior college, Ferrell has racked up three tackles for loss in seven games. He has previously committed to UTSA, where he’ll reunite with former Arkansas assistants Jeff Traylor and Barry Lunney Jr., who have the Roadrunners in the top 25 as their head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively. Ferrell was an in-state prospect who chose the Razorbacks over Alabama and others, but he never saw the field during his redshirt season in 2018 before transferring.
LB Kyrei Fisher - Oregon State
2021 stats: 8 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hurries
Appearing in four of the Beavers’ seven games this season, Fisher has been a reserve linebacker for Oregon State in 2021. Most of his playing time - 25 of 34 defensive snaps - came in a blowout win over Idaho.
OL Nicholas Fulwider - Texas State
2021 stats: none
In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Fulwider appeared in just one game as a defensive lineman. His 6-foot-7 frame led to some fans calling for him to switch sides of the ball and that’s what he did at Texas State, as he’s now listed as an offensive lineman. However, he has yet to appear in a game for the Bobcats.
*WR Karch Gardiner - UTSA
2021 stats: none
After making some noise as a walk-on at Arkansas, Gardiner reunited with Traylor and Lunney at UTSA. He’s played just one offensive snap this season.
TE Grayson Gunter - Southern Miss
2021 stats: 8 receptions, 103 yards
Only a couple of offensive linemen and a running back - Frank Gore Jr. - have played more offensive snaps for Southern Miss than Gunter, who is the Golden Eagles’ starting tight end. In addition to his eight catches, he has only one drop this year, according to Pro Football Focus. That is something he struggled with at Arkansas.
RB Chase Hayden - Illinois
2021 stats: 5 carries, 18 yards
Reunited with Bret Bielema after a brief stint at East Carolina, Hayden has appeared in five games for the Fighting Illini - but has played just six offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps all year.
DB Korey Hernandez - Eastern Michigan
2021 stats: none
After playing significant snaps and starting four of six games for Eastern Michigan last season, Hernandez has yet to appear in a game this year. He is still listed on the roster, but HawgBeat couldn’t find anything on why he might not be playing.
DT Enoch Jackson Jr. - North Texas
2021 stats: 11 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack
A few days after the annual Red-White spring game back in April, in which he played significant snaps with the first-team defense, Jackson announced his decision to enter the portal. He played just 24 defensive snaps during his two seasons in Fayetteville. Now playing closer to home, Jackson is part of North Texas’ defensive line rotation, averaging nearly 24 snaps per game. He notched his first career sack against Louisiana Tech last month.
WR T.Q. Jackson - SMU
2021 stats: none
Now in his second season at SMU after appearing in just three games for the Razorbacks, Jackson has yet to see the field in 2021. He played some last year, thanks to immediate eligibility granted a couple games into season, but struggled with mistakes as a return man.
DL Alexy Jean-Baptiste - Campbell (FCS)
2021 stats: 4 tackles (0 solo), 1 TFL
After enjoying some success as a defensive end at Florida International, Jean-Baptiste transferred down to the FCS ranks. He’s appeared in six games for Campbell, but is not a starter.
WR Jordan Jones - Cincinnati
2021 stats: 3 receptions, 20 yards
Taking advantage of the eligibility relief because of COVID-19, Jones is a “super senior” at Cincinnati, which is currently ranked No. 2 behind Georgia. He hasn’t had a large role for the Bearcats, though, playing just 56 offensive snaps in four games.
QB Cole Kelley - Southeastern Louisiana (FCS)
2021 stats: 216 of 290 passing (74.5%), 2,742 yards, 26 TD, 5 INT; 81 carries, 312 yards, 8 TD
Fresh off a season in which he won the Walter Payton Award as the top player in the FCS, Kelly has guided the Lions to a 6-1 start with the lone loss being a 45-42 shootout at FBS foe Louisiana Tech. He’s putting up even better numbers now than he did in the spring, completing close to 75 percent of his passes and accounting for nearly 5 touchdowns per game.
QB Jack Lindsey - Arkansas Tech (DII)
2021 stats: 132 of 221 passing (59.7%), 11 TD, 6 INT; 58 carries, 191 yards, 2 TD
One of five quarterbacks to start a game at Arkansas in 2019, Lindsey - a former walk-on - decided to finish his career with a “super senior” season at the Division II level. With him running the show, Arkansas Tech is just 2-6, but he nearly led the Wonder Boys to an upset over ranked Henderson State this past weekend, throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-38 overtime loss.
S Myles Mason - Louisiana Tech
2021 stats: 19 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU
Although he hasn’t started any of Louisiana Tech’s seven games, Mason has been a significant contributor on the Bulldogs’ defense. He is actually the highest graded safety on the team, earning a 66.8 mark on 168 snaps from Pro Football Focus.
DB Jarques McClellion - Florida State
2021 stats: 10 tackles (6 solo), 1 BPU
McClellion was a two-year starting cornerback at Arkansas before getting surpassed on the depth chart and deciding to opt out of the 2020 season. He ended up transferring to Florida State, where he converted to safety and has played only 85 defensive snaps this year.
WR Shamar Nash - Memphis
2021 stats: none
A former four-star recruit, Nash never saw the field during two seasons at Arkansas and has yet to see the field in his first season at Memphis, where he transferred to get closer to home.
OL Chibueze Nwanna - Charlotte
2021 stats: 6 games (2 starts)
The other half of what was essentially a trade that sent Ty’Kieast Crawford to Arkansas, Nwanna never set foot on the field for the Razorbacks, but is now a significant contributor as a “super senior” for the 49ers. The former JUCO transfer missed the opener, but then played in the next four games before taking over as the starting left tackle the last two games. He has a respectable 63.7 grade on 249 snaps this year.
*RB Tyler Pennington - Illinois State (FCS)
2021 stats: none
A former walk-on linebacker at Arkansas, Pennington is now a fullback at Illinois State, which is in his home state. He actually scored a touchdown against North Dakota State during the spring season, but appears to have played only a couple of special teams snaps this fall.
OL Silas Robinson - Texas State
2021 stats: 2 games (1 start)
After playing only a pair of special teams snaps early in the year, Robinson - one of the first commitments of the Chad Morris era - was forced into action last week because of an injury and then made his first career start against Georgia State over the weekend.
DB Micahh Smith - Incarnate Word (FCS)
2021 stats: none
One of only a few potential “super seniors” who didn’t return to Arkansas, Smith transferred down to the FCS level for his final season of college ball. He has yet to appear in a game for Incarnate Word, but tweets earlier in the season indicate he might have had an injury setback.
RB A’Montae Spivey - East Mississippi C.C. (JUCO)
2021 stats: 54 carries, 276 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 82 yards, 1 TD; 2 fumbles (2 lost)
Landing at a well-known JUCO after leaving the team during the season last year, Spivey appears to be the No. 2 running back at EMCC. However, he’s coming off his best performance of the year, rushing for 77 yards and his first score of the season against Copiah-Lincoln C.C. - a game the Lions won to improve to 8-0. The only offer Spivey has tweeted about since leaving Arkansas was from ULM back in the spring.
QB Nick Starkel - San Jose State
2021 stats: 69 of 137 passing (50.4%), 992 yards, 6 TD, 5 INT; 1 rush TD
After leading San Jose State to a surprising MWC championship last year, Starkel decided to return for a “super senior” season in 2021. Unfortunately for him, he suffered an injury in the fourth game of the year and hasn’t played since then.
WR Jimmie Stoudemire - Edward Waters (DII)
2021 stats: none
A junior college transfer who was originally believed to be a walk-on, it was later learned that Stoudemire was on scholarship at Arkansas. After stepping foot on the field for the Razorbacks, he transferred down to the Division II level, where he is listed as a backup wide receiver on the depth chart and has yet to catch a pass.
TE/DE Blayne Toll - Colorado
2021 stats: 3 tackles (3 solo)
Flipping back and forth from offense to defense as a freshman at Arkansas, Toll was a defensive lineman at Colorado. He appeared in three games, playing 33 total defensive snaps, before deciding to reenter the transfer portal.
RB Maleek Williams - FIU
2021 stats: 3 carries, 26 yards
He’s been a relatively steady special teams contributor for Florida International this season, but Williams has gotten action on offense just once. That came in the opener against an FCS opponent and he made the most of the opportunity. On just nine snaps, he carried the ball three times for 26 yards.
WR Mike Woods - Oklahoma
2021 stats: 25 receptions, 294 yards, 2 TD
The most high-profile transfer on this list, Woods is also probably enjoying the most success on the biggest state among former Razorbacks still in college. Before missing the Kansas game this past weekend with an injury, he had started every game for the Sooners and posted a 72.0 grade on Pro Football Focus. Even with missing that game, Woods is Oklahoma’s second-leading receiver.