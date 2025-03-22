Social media reacts to Arkansas' win over St. John's

Coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13, 8-10 SEC) are still alive in the NCAA Tournament following their 75-66 win Saturday afternoon over 2-seed St. John's at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Led by freshman Billy Richmond III's career-high 16 points, the Hogs fought through major foul trouble to advance to their fourth Sweet 16 in the last five seasons. Calipari's club received massive performances from freshmen Karter Knox (15 points) and Boogie Fland (six points) too.

As a team, Arkansas shot 27-of-63 from the field, 2-of-19 from beyond the arc and 19-of-27 from the charity stripe. Zvonimir Ivisic fouled out before the 10:00 minute mark in the second half, while Jonas Aidoo was also called for four fouls.

St. John's center Zuby Ejiofor was by far and away the Johnnies' best player. He poured in a game-high 23 points and racked up 12 boards to boot. Guard Devion Smith (13 points) was the only other player to record double digit points.

Below are highlights and social media reactions from the Hoop Hogs' victory...