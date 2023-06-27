News More News
2025 recruits, in-state targets see movement in latest Rivals250 update

Four-star safety Omarion Robinson.
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

The in-state recruiting class of 2025 is starting to take shape, and two performers are standing out above the rest.

In the latest Rivals250 update for the class of 2025, the state of Arkansas was represented with Omarion Robinson, a safety from Little Rock Parkview, and Daniel Anderson, a running back from Bryant.

Just across the state line into Texas, Texarkana Prairie Grove High School athlete Lance Jackson — the brother of current Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson — saw his ranking fluctuate as well.

Arkansas already has one commitment in the class of 2025 in quarterback Grayson Wilson of Central Arkansas Christian. Rivals rates him a 5.6 three-star in the class of 2025.

Here's how the latest 2025 Rivals250 update affected recruits in the state of Arkansas.

In-state recruits

Omarion Robinson - Safety - No. 87

Previous ranking: No. 75

New ranking: No. 87

Daniel Anderson - Running back - No. 160

Previous ranking: Unranked

New ranking: No. 160

Out-of-state recruits

Lance Jackson - Athlete - No. 112

Previous ranking: 91

New ranking: No. 112

Jaden Perez - Wide Receiver - No. 152

Previous ranking: No. 134

New ranking: No. 152

Da'Saahn Brame - Tight End - No. 205

Previous ranking: Unranked

New ranking: No. 205

Jamarion Parker - Running back - No. 225

Previous ranking: No. 124

New ranking: No. 225

Tyren Polley - Safety - No. 246

Previous ranking: No. 225

New ranking: No. 246

