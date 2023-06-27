2025 recruits, in-state targets see movement in latest Rivals250 update
The in-state recruiting class of 2025 is starting to take shape, and two performers are standing out above the rest.
In the latest Rivals250 update for the class of 2025, the state of Arkansas was represented with Omarion Robinson, a safety from Little Rock Parkview, and Daniel Anderson, a running back from Bryant.
Just across the state line into Texas, Texarkana Prairie Grove High School athlete Lance Jackson — the brother of current Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson — saw his ranking fluctuate as well.
Arkansas already has one commitment in the class of 2025 in quarterback Grayson Wilson of Central Arkansas Christian. Rivals rates him a 5.6 three-star in the class of 2025.
Here's how the latest 2025 Rivals250 update affected recruits in the state of Arkansas.
In-state recruits
Omarion Robinson - Safety - No. 87
Previous ranking: No. 75
New ranking: No. 87
Daniel Anderson - Running back - No. 160
Previous ranking: Unranked
New ranking: No. 160
Out-of-state recruits
Lance Jackson - Athlete - No. 112
Previous ranking: 91
New ranking: No. 112
Jaden Perez - Wide Receiver - No. 152
Previous ranking: No. 134
New ranking: No. 152
Da'Saahn Brame - Tight End - No. 205
Previous ranking: Unranked
New ranking: No. 205
Jamarion Parker - Running back - No. 225
Previous ranking: No. 124
New ranking: No. 225
Tyren Polley - Safety - No. 246
Previous ranking: No. 225
New ranking: No. 246