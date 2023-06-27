The in-state recruiting class of 2025 is starting to take shape, and two performers are standing out above the rest.

In the latest Rivals250 update for the class of 2025, the state of Arkansas was represented with Omarion Robinson, a safety from Little Rock Parkview, and Daniel Anderson, a running back from Bryant.

Just across the state line into Texas, Texarkana Prairie Grove High School athlete Lance Jackson — the brother of current Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson — saw his ranking fluctuate as well.

Arkansas already has one commitment in the class of 2025 in quarterback Grayson Wilson of Central Arkansas Christian. Rivals rates him a 5.6 three-star in the class of 2025.

Here's how the latest 2025 Rivals250 update affected recruits in the state of Arkansas.