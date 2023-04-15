Arkansas got some good news following its Red-White spring football game as 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson of North Little Rock called the Hogs.

Wilson was offered by the Arkansas coaching staff on March 4 during a visit to one of Arkansas' Prospect Days, and made more trips to Fayetteville afterward.

The Central Arkansas Christian Academy quarterback threw for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He chose Arkansas over offers from Illinois, Pittsburgh and Central Arkansas.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 185 pounds, Wilson runs a 4.62-second 40-yard-dash, according to his Twitter profile. While the speed doesn't jump off the page, he said in January his pocket-passing game is where he's at his best.

"I think I'm a good pocket passer," Wilson said. "I think I can throw it well on the run. I can escape the pocket whenever I need to. I think I have good leadership and control of the team. I have a strong arm. In my opinion, I have good accuracy and I'm a good leader."

Wilson is a multi-sport athlete for Central Arkansas Christian, playing baseball and basketball as well. He is the first commitment for Arkansas in the 2025 cycle.