Arkansas football to host multiple visitors ahead of dead period

The Arkansas football program is set to host its final crop of official visitors this weekend before the dead period begins ahead of the 2025 season.

The Hogs have brought in a total of 21 commits in the class of 2026 so far, which ranks 17th in the nation and fourth in the SEC according to Rivals. The class features four four-star recruits, 14 three-star recruits and three who have not yet been rated by Rivals.

This week's official visit list features two four-stars, both of which are already in the fold for Arkansas' class. Wide receiver Dequane Prevo committed in Nov. 2024 and defensive end Colton Yarbrough announced his pledge on Aug. 3 of last year.

HawgBeat has a full list of what official visitors will be on campus this weekend...