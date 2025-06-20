Arkansas football to host multiple visitors ahead of dead period

The Arkansas football program is set to host its final crop of official visitors this weekend before the dead period begins ahead of the 2025 season.
The Hogs have brought in a total of 21 commits in the class of 2026 so far, which ranks 17th in the nation and fourth in the SEC according to Rivals. The class features four four-star recruits, 14 three-star recruits and three who have not yet been rated by Rivals.
This week's official visit list features two four-stars, both of which are already in the fold for Arkansas' class. Wide receiver Dequane Prevo committed in Nov. 2024 and defensive end Colton Yarbrough announced his pledge on Aug. 3 of last year.
HawgBeat has a full list of what official visitors will be on campus this weekend...
Commitment status: Committed on Aug. 23, 2023
Height/Weight: 5-foot-10,
Other Notable Offers: Oregon, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas
Notes: Despite checking out some other campuses over the summer, Lockett is locked in with the Razorbacks.
Commitment status: Committed on March 27
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 205 lbs.
Other Notable Offers: Kansas State
Notes: Comes from the same high school that produced former Razorback and NFL center Frank Ragnow.
Commitment status: Committed on Aug. 3, 2024
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 240 lbs.
Other Notable Offers: Oklahoma, LSU, Miami (FL), Georgia
Notes: Things have been quiet for Yarbrough, and Deke Adams has been recruiting Yarbrough since he was in ninth grade.
Commitment status: Committed on Aug. 3, 2024
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 200 lbs.
Other Notable Offers: Oklahoma State, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech
Notes: Auston and Yarbrough both committed on the same day, just minutes apart, and will take their official visits the same weekend as well.
Commitment status: Committed on Nov. 24, 2024
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 164 lbs.
Other Notable Offers: SMU, Texas A&M, Florida, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State
Notes: SMU was working hard to get a flip from Prevo, so that's something to monitor. He did just transfer to Bentonville up the road from Arkansas a few weeks ago.
Commitment status: Committed on Jan. 27
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 280 lbs.
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Missouri, Houston
Notes: Slocum has kept things quiet but he's locked in with the Razorbacks.
Commitment status: Uncommitted
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 205 lbs.
Other Notable Offers: LSU, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Missouri
Notes: Bush is coming off an official visit to LSU and also checked out both Miami and Missouri in recent weeks. Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams has recruited linebackers well and Bush could be his next big get.
Commitment status: Committed to Oklahoma State
Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 160 lbs.
Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Nebraska
Notes: Lincoln's commitment to Oklahoma State is still fresh, but he's also taken official visits to both Vanderbilt and Baylor this spring. Arkansas getting the last visit could put it in good position for a flip.