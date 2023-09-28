One of Arkansas’ highest-priority targets in the class of 2025 has confirmed he’ll be at Saturday’s contest against Texas A&M.

Lance Jackson, the younger brother of current Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson, confirmed to HawgBeat he will be in attendance for the game.

The Texarkana native also has one teammate — three-star athlete Ahkhari Johnson in the class of 2024 — who will be on hand for the game too.

Jackson is listed as a four-star recruit and the No. 119 player in the nation according to Rivals. He holds offers from Arkansas, Texas, Alabama and others.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound athlete plays both tight end and defensive end for the Hawks. In just two games this season, Jackson has brought in four receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, he’s rallied 16 total tackles, one pass deflection and four quarterback hurries.

Arkansas will kick off against Texas A&M Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The game will air on the SEC Network.