Jonas Aidoo returns to Tennessee in Razorbacks' SEC opener

Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne spoke to the media Thursday and said he believes there's some added motivation for Aidoo as he faces his former team.

The Preseason All-SEC big man is in his first season at Arkansas after spending three with the Tennessee program, and though he's missed extensive time with injury, he's now playing at a high level for the Hogs.

When the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the No. 1 Volunteers, it will be a homecoming of sorts for fourth-year center Jonas Aidoo.

"That’s natural, he’s done a lot of great things at Tennessee and he’s going back home," Payne said. "I’m sure that there’s emotions involved. I’m sure that the team is going to want to go at him some. I’m curious to see how he handles it and go from there from it."

The Durham, North Carolina, native has played in 10 games for the Razorbacks this season and has made five straight starts. He's only averaging 6.3 points per game on the season but that number has jumped to 11 points per game in the last five contests — including a 17-point outing against North Carolina A&T on Dec. 21.

Aidoo struggled against Oakland on Monday and had just six points and two rebounds in 16 minutes of action, but it's worth noting that head coach John Calipari said Saturday that Aidoo was sick and "probably shouldn't have played" in the game.

"He’s getting better each day," Payne said. "We haven’t practiced yet today, but curious to see how he feels today and what he brings to the table in practice. We need him. We need him 100%. We need his physicality, we need his scoring around the basket, we need his defensive presence. So we’re hoping that he’s feeling better and better and he can come out and help us fight for a win."

While he was at Tennessee, Aidoo was a First Team All-SEC selection and ranked third in the SEC in blocked shots last year. He brings an added element of rim protection and physicality inside that the Razorbacks will need if they hope to upset the top team in the land Saturday.

The return trip to Knoxville for Aidoo will likely bring some added emotions. Payne said Aidoo will need to stay aggressive while keeping those emotions in check, because Arkansas will need him in a big way.

"He knows he can’t be over-hyped," Payne said. "He knows that it’s going to be a physical brand of basketball. He knows that we need him on the court and he can’t get in foul trouble. So he will have to, in some regards, be disciplined about how he plays, smart about how he plays, but also aggressive about how he plays, at the same time."

The Razorbacks and Volunteers will tip off at noon CT on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.