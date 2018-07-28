3-star In-State Defensive Tackle Marcus Miller Commits to Arkansas
The Razorbacks are making a statement with their recruiting on the defensive line for the 2019 class and just picked up the commitment of in-state 3-star defensive tackle Marcus Miller from Warren High School.
Miller's commitment gives Chad Morris and Co. its 6th defensive line commitment in the 2019 class, and another big-bodied prospect to insert in the middle of the four-man front. Miller is best friends with the no.1 prospect in the state of Arkansas, 4-star wide receiver Treylon Burks.
As the staff has done recently with prospects such as Eric Gregory, the Razorbacks are plucking players that play in alternate systems and plugging them into defensive coordinator John Chavis’ 4-3 front. Miller, who plays a 4-technique for Warren (Ark.) High School, should be introduced as a defensive tackle at Arkansas, one with the ability to not only command multiple blockers in the run game but also add an interior pass-rush element up front.
#WPS #Family pic.twitter.com/a8SSVncmL9— marcus miller (@marcus48679069) July 28, 2018
Miller, who measures up at 6-foot-4 and a shade under 300 pounds, recorded 78 tackles as a junior to go along with eight sacks, six pass break-ups and an interception. Those are rather impressive statistics for a lineman, who clearly does not give up on plays very often.
Miller has a ton of raw strength and plays with a violent streak. For a 300-pounder, Miller moves exceptionally well and with a high motor. As the defensive end in Warren High’s three-man front, he is charged mainly with getting after the quarterback, so his biggest task in the SEC will be learning how to better shed blockers. When he’s used as a defensive tackle, he’ll face a lot more double teams, which may pose an issue for him initially. That can easily be improved with experience at the new position.
What stands out about Miller is his football IQ -- his ability to read the play and adjust accordingly. A versatile defensive lineman already, this bodes well for Miller’s opportunity to see the field sooner rather later.