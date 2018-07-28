The Razorbacks are making a statement with their recruiting on the defensive line for the 2019 class and just picked up the commitment of in-state 3-star defensive tackle Marcus Miller from Warren High School.

Miller's commitment gives Chad Morris and Co. its 6th defensive line commitment in the 2019 class, and another big-bodied prospect to insert in the middle of the four-man front. Miller is best friends with the no.1 prospect in the state of Arkansas, 4-star wide receiver Treylon Burks.

As the staff has done recently with prospects such as Eric Gregory, the Razorbacks are plucking players that play in alternate systems and plugging them into defensive coordinator John Chavis’ 4-3 front. Miller, who plays a 4-technique for Warren (Ark.) High School, should be introduced as a defensive tackle at Arkansas, one with the ability to not only command multiple blockers in the run game but also add an interior pass-rush element up front.