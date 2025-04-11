SEC Spotlight: Biggest portal needs in the spring transfer window

Kirby Smart (Photo by © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The spring transfer window opens on Wednesday and college coaches, GMs, and player personnel departments have already been scouring rosters circling players they’d recruit if they decide to enter the transfer portal. Today the spotlight shifts to the SEC as Rivals continues breaking down the portal priorities for each Power Four team.

ALABAMA

Times are very different at Alabama with Kalen DeBoer leading the way. The Crimson Tide will be active in the portal this spring as they look to add help at offensive tackle and on the interior of the defensive line. They don’t necessarily need starting caliber players at either position but players who were able to contribute are going to be at the top of their wish list this spring. Alabama could also target a linebacker in the upcoming portal window.

ARKANSAS

The Razorbacks are expected to focus mainly on the defensive side of the ball this spring. They added a few defensive linemen and defensive backs already this transfer cycle but they still have needs at both positions. Arkansas did a great job addressing its offensive needs already this transfer cycle but the program could look to add a receiver if the opportunity presents itself.

AUBURN

Auburn and head coach Hugh Freeze were one of the most active teams in the transfer portal in the winter, signing top targets like receiver Eric Singleton Jr., quarterback Jackson Arnold, defensive back Raion Strader and offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin. This spring the Tigers will be dipping into the transfer portal again, with a focus on the defensive line and tight end. They won’t be as active as they were in December and January but look for Auburn to be in the news a few times this spring.

FLORIDA

The Gators have signed just five transfers this cycle but that number is expected to rise this spring. Florida has been very diligent about which prospects they target in the portal. The program will likely have its eyes on defensive tackles and at least one veteran wide receiver. It’s possible Florida decides to bring in a tight as well after losing three of them to the portal already.

GEORGIA

Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff did a phenomenal job addressing top priorities at receiver (Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas) and defensive back (Zion Branch, Adrian Maddox, Jaden Harris and Micah Bell) earlier this transfer cycle but they aren’t done yet. This spring the Bulldogs will likely bring in an experienced quarterback to help balance out the depth chart. Another running back who could slide into the rotation with Nate Frazier also seems to be a priority. Never count Georgia out when it comes to pass rushers, defensive tackles, or offensive linemen either.

KENTUCKY

Kentucky’s roster was raided during the winter transfer window so, even though the Wildcats did bring in a sizable transfer class already, expect them to be buyers this spring. Adding impact receivers seems to be their top priority this spring after losing stars like Barion Brown and Dane Key from last year’s roster. Look for the Wildcats to bring in additional transfers if there are some other players at different positions that the coaching staff feels could contribute immediately.

LSU

Head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have the No. 2 overall transfer class and signed an outstanding nine prospects in the top 110 of the transfer rankings. In all, LSU brought in three defensive backs, two defensive ends, two defensive tackles, two offensive linemen, two tight ends, three receivers, one quarterback and one punter. Running back and linebacker are the only two skill positions LSU did not already address in the portal but Kelly has already said they’re happy with the running backs they have on the roster.

OLE MISS

Lane Kiffin, aka The “Portal King,” has his squad atop the transfer team rankings but the Rebels aren’t done in the portal just yet. Adding an offensive lineman or two is likely to be a priority for Ole Miss. On defense, look for Ole Miss to bring in another pass rusher and defensive back to fill out their roster.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State and head coach Jeff Lebby saw a lot of quality players leave after last season but they’ve also added a lot of important pieces this transfer cycle. The Bulldogs have signed transfers at every position already but they’re still looking for quality contributors across the board. They’re expected to focus on adding more players at linebacker and defensive back this spring and even another running back.

MISSOURI

Despite losing some notable players to the portal in the winter, Missouri did a great job addressing its top needs and currently have the No. 4 overall class in the transfer team rankings. The Tigers have only signed one defensive lineman so far this transfer cycle so expect them to be major players in the defensive tackle market once the portal opens. Don’t be surprised if Missouri pursues cornerbacks, receivers, offensive tackles or even a linebacker.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma lost nearly 20 players from last year’s team to other Power Four programs earlier this transfer cycle but they have signed double-digit transfers at key positions, most notably five-star transfer quarterback John Mateer from Washington State. The Sooners will be active in the portal again with their top priorities likely being on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerbacks, linebackers and defensive tackles are expected to be at the top of Oklahoma’s wish list this spring and don’t rule out the addition of another wide receiver.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Despite having one of college football’s best pass rushers in Dylan Stewart, the Gamecocks are expected to be big players for defensive linemen this spring. They just signed former Charlotte and Ole Miss defensive end Demon Clowney, Jadeveon Clowney’s cousin, but look for South Carolina to bring in a few more defensive linemen during the upcoming portal window. The Gamecocks have a very talented receiving corps but not a lot of experience at the position, which could be something they address this spring. If there is an offensive lineman that comes available who could push for playing time this season, South Carolina would likely try to sign them as well. Depending on if/when running back transfer Rahsul Faison’s additional year of eligibility is approved, running back could be a position South Carolina targets.

TENNESSEE

It all starts at quarterback for the Vols now that star quarterback Nico Iamaleava but options will be somewhat limited. They lost close to 20 players from last season’s roster to the portal already and only signed four transfers. Two of those four transfers are offensive linemen (Sam Pendleton and Wendell Moe Jr.) but offensive line is expected to be one position they target this spring. Adding receivers should be their top priority after losing five of them to the portal in the December window. Also, don’t rule out Tennessee also signing a defensive back or two this spring.

TEXAS

As Texas prepares for another College Football Playoff push this season, the Longhorns are expected to focus on adding depth on the offensive side of the ball this spring. Tight end, offensive line and wide receiver will be positions they look at when the portal opens but don’t be surprised if they take a running back as well. Like most teams, the Longhorns won’t turn down a defensive lineman if they think he can contribute this season.

TEXAS A&M

The Aggies have put together a really strong 2025 transfer class so far but the uncertainty surrounding Texas Tech receiver transfer Micah Hudson will need to be addressed at some point. In the meantime, look for Texas A&M to dip into the portal again for a receiver. The defensive side of the ball will be a major area of focus for Texas A&M’s portal efforts. Cornerback and defensive line are likely to be where the majority of their time is devoted.

VANDERBILT